Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Farm 18 Map From The Beta Shown Off In New Video

Infinity Ward has shared new details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode ahead of its big reveal event in September. In a TikTok video that was re-shared on Twitter, developers spoke about their design inspirations for the Farm 18 map and offered a closer look at it.

Farm 18 takes place in an industrial cement factory. Multiplayer designer Geoff Smith said the map is inspired in part by the small-size Shoot House map from 2019's Modern Warfare. This new version is bigger--it has a Shoot House-style section in the middle of the map and more wide-open spaces on the outside.

The video also reveals the in-development graybox for Farm 18, providing a behind-the-scenes look at what the map looked like before it received its finishing touches. Take a look:

"What if we put a Shoot House-type situation in the middle--you really want play that crazy game, you go to the center and that action will find you--if you want to pull back and play a different way, it's still available to you," Smith said.

Senior artist Ashley Thundercliff spoke about coming up with the look of the map after the designers laid it out. Thundercliff said it was a challenge to balance how much foliage, in particular, to place on the map. The foliage couldn't be too dense, or it might give campers a good place to hide, and it couldn't be too sparse because that wouldn't sell the idea of overgrowth. In the end, the team believes it found a way to make the Farm 18 map realistic and fun at the same time.

According to CharlieIntel, Farm 18 will be included in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, alongside the previously announced Marina Grand Prix.

The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta begins September 16, first on PlayStation before coming to other platforms later on. For more, check out the full Modern Warfare 2 beta schedule to find out how to get in and when you can play.