Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Disc Is Just 70 MB, Requires 100 GB Install

Ever wonder what exactly you're getting when you buy a game disc these days? Well, in the case of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you're getting approximately 0.07% of the actual game. Twitter user DoesItPlay revealed that the disc size for Modern Warfare 2 is just 72.23 MB, though the game itself requires at least a 100 GB install on all platforms.

Presumably, this 70 MB is simply the installer itself, rather than any actual game assets. However, it's a stark change from even 10 years ago, when video games actually had to--shock horror--fit on the discs that they shipped out on. This change solidly set in sometime during the PS4/Xbox One generation of games, and it's been that way ever since.

However, that hasn't stopped fans from complaining about incomplete data on the discs that they pay money for. Back in the late 2010's, PlayStation fans complained when the Spyro Reignited Trilogy did not contain Spyro 2 or 3 on the disc, requiring an internet connection to download them. While this might seem ridiculous in this day and age, some gamers who live in remote areas or have metered connections don't always have access to unlimited gigabytes of data, and this prevents them from playing certain games. Spyro Reignited was later reissued with all of the data on the disc.

As for Modern Warfare 2's upcoming launch on Friday, developer Infinity Ward warned that players who try to change their console's region setting to play early will likely be locked out of the game until the official launch time of their actual region. We've also run down every aspect of the multiplayer at launch, including every perk, killstreak, and mode.

