Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Warns Against Changing Console Region To Play Early

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, and fans are naturally eager to get started as soon as possible. However, Infinity Ward has advised against changing your console's region to get in early.

Anyone who does that runs the risk of experiencing "connectivity issues," Infinity Ward said. People who do this may also be completely locked out of the game until it officially releases in their region.

Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 27, 2022

For example, it's already Friday, October 28 in places in Australia and New Zealand, so people in those countries are already in the game. Changing your console's region to one of these places might sound like a good idea, but it seems Infinity Ward doesn't want you to do that for whatever reason.

Players have already found a workaround for this involving changing their Activision/Call of Duty account region, but it may not work for everyone.

Modern Warfare II is expected to be one of 2022's biggest and most commercially successful games, and it's not even the last Call of Duty game coming this year. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set for release in November. Keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more on Modern Warfare II in the days ahead.