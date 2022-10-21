Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Datamine Reveals More Primary Weapons

Every primary weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has potentially been revealed via a datamine.

Reddit user TheRealPdGaming posted a minute long video of MW2's primary weapon select screen. The video shows weapons that have not appeared in the game's open beta or been revealed by the game's marketing. Whether those weapons will be available at launch or part of a battle pass or some other post-launch update is yet to be seen.

According to comments below the Reddit post, if you preordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and therefore have access to the campaign ahead of the release, you can see every primary weapon by exploiting a glitch. According to Reddit user blazeryan11, if you go to a screen which reads "you have early access to the campaign," you can plug in a keyboard and press F6. Then you can browse the weapon select shown in the posted video yourself. You can also take a look at the mastery camos and test out guns at the firing range. Other comments confirm that this works, but some have reported that trying to boot the firing range crashes the game.

If you did preorder Modern Warfare 2 and are looking to play the campaign, you can check out GameSpot's guide here. The game proper releases on October 28. It will launch with three Spec Ops missions and with a new leveling system.