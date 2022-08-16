Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Is Playable A Week Early If You Preorder

Activision has announced a new preorder bonus for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and it's a first-of-its-kind offer for the franchise. Everyone who digitally preorders Modern Warfare II will get access to the game's campaign mode "up to" a week early, starting on October 20. The game releases officially on October 28.

This preorder bonus was rumored, and now Activision has officially announced it. New screenshots from Modern Warfare II's campaign have been released, too, and you can see them below.

Modern Warfare II is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare, and the story will follow Task Force 141 on their latest globe-trotting mission.

"Familiar heroes return and new allies are formed as Task Force 141 faces its greatest threat yet--a newly aligned menace with deep, yet unknown connections," Activision said. "This campaign features missions in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and is set to be an incredible experience on numerous levels: offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions in both plain sight and under the cover of darkness."

Preordering Modern Warfare II also gets you early access to the multiplayer beta, which begins September 16 on PlayStation before coming to Xbox and PC later. For more, check out the full Modern Warfare 2 beta schedule to find out how to get in and when you can play.

In addition to Modern Warfare II, Activision is releasing Warzone 2.0 this year and a new Call of Duty game for mobile. Activision will discuss all of these upcoming projects during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15.