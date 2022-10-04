Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Early Access Details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's release date is just a few weeks away, but Activision is offering some players early access to the game's campaign. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 before the October 28 release date.

How to play Modern Warfare 2's campaign early

On August 16, Activision announced an early access period for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign. Everyone who digitally preorders Modern Warfare 2 will get a week of early access to the game's campaign mode starting on October 20, but the publisher hasn't provided a specific time for when the content will become available.

Here we break down all the preorder bundles and deals for Modern Warfare 2. Additionally, digital preorders also offer a few instant unlocks for Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players will get the Final Judgment bundle and Khaled Al-Asad operator bundle immediately after pre-purchasing a digital copy of Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign follows three years after the events of 2019's rebooted Modern Warfare, with Captain Price's iconic Task Force 141 now fully formed and operating around the world. This rebooted Task Force 141 can be seen in action during Modern Warfare 2's full reveal trailer, and Activision also shared gameplay of Modern Warfare 2's Dark Water nighttime mission, where Task Force 141 must intercept controls for an enemy's missile launch.

What to expect at launch

In addition to the game's campaign, Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28 with a full multiplayer experience and a Spec Ops mode.

Full details haven't been revealed, but Activision has described Spec Ops as an "in-depth two-player cooperative experience." Players will venture to "large-scale hot zones" with their teammate to take part in "branching operations against [REDACTED]."

As for multiplayer, players were able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2's standard multiplayer and large-scale Ground War mode during the beta in September. Here are our early impressions of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta, and here we discuss some thoughts after getting hands-on with Ground War.

According to Activision, Modern Warfare 2 saw the largest turnout of any Call of Duty beta, including the number of players, hours played, and number of matches played on all platforms across the two beta weekends.

Post-launch content

Players can likely expect the usual post-launch content from Call of Duty, with new maps, modes, and operator bundles added to the game, but Raids were also announced for Modern Warfare 2. During the Call of Duty Next event, Activision and Infinity Ward briefly mentioned Raids as a form of three-player co-op "engagement" that the publisher says will require "teamwork and strategic puzzle-solving" in between firefights.

Warzone 2.0 and DMZ

Following the launch of Modern Warfare 2, Warzone's sequel is scheduled to arrive on November 16. Warzone 2.0's new map is called Al Mazrah, which features new circle mechanics, a more-complex Gulag, and more.

Activision also announced that Warzone 2.0 would launch with a new free-to-play extraction mode called DMZ. The mode was vaguely teased as an all-new "sandbox experience" on Al Mazrah. More information on this mode should arrive closer to the game's launch. Here is everything announced for Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Activision's exclusivity partnership with Sony continues with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and here is some of the PlayStation-exclusive content announced so far.