Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King DLC Bundle Selling For $40+ On eBay

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally here, and some fans are spending big money to acquire a rare skin sold only at Burger King. Activision and Burger King partnered to give Whopper-eaters an exclusive Operator skin based on Burger Town, a fictional restaurant in the Call of Duty universe.

The cosmetic bundle comes with a Burger Town t-shirt for your character, along with one hour of double XP. The promotion is available in numerous places around the world, but apparently not the United States. However, the codes are seemingly not region-locked, so anyone who obtains a code by any means can use it.

Auction site eBay is full of listings for the Burger King DLC. In fact, one seller has already sold more than 200 of them, with the asking price sitting at $40 USD. There are plenty of other listings, too. PC Gamer first reported on the Call of Duty x Burger King skins hitting eBay.

Modern Warfare II x Burger King

Select regions worldwide are offering a #MWII meal at Burger King. Get a free Operator Skin and Double XP. pic.twitter.com/WyFdhb3bSy — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 25, 2022

Burger King and Activision partnered for a special video hyping up the promotion, and it looks surprisingly impressive? See the ad for yourself in the video below.

Modern Warfare II is out now on console and PC, and fans have quickly noticed that there is forced cross-play on Xbox and PC, but not PlayStation. And if you're not interested in the Burger King skin, Activision is reportedly planning to release Pogba and Neymar Operators for the game.

For more, check out GameSpot's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign review. Keep checking back for GameSpot's ongoing coverage of the game and its multiplayer mode. It's not the only new Call of Duty game coming this year, as Warzone 2.0 arrives in November.