Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Brings Back Spec Ops Mode, First Image Released

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back the franchise's Special Ops (Spec Ops) mode, though developer Infinity Ward isn't saying much about what to expect from it at this stage.

As part of the Call of Duty Next event, Activision and Infinity Ward confirmed the mode is coming, and a follow-up blog post had just a few small details to share about it. Spec Ops in Modern Warfare 2 is described as an "in-depth two-player cooperative experience." Players will venture to "large-scale hot zones" with their teammate to take part in "branching operations against [REDACTED]."

The mode will be available at launch, unlike Modern Warfare 2's Destiny-style raids, which are coming sometime later on. Activision's blog post also confirmed that Spec Ops in Modern Warfare 2 takes place after the events of the campaign. The fact that the enemy name is redacted suggests that it has something to do with the game's story, though we don't know anything for sure at this point.

A first look at MW2's Spec Ops mode

Spec Ops, which has been featured in a handful of Infinity Ward's previous Call of Duty games, are missions designed specifically for two players.

2019's Modern Warfare also had a Spec Ops mode, and a sub-mode, Survival, was exclusive to PlayStation for a year. While this year's Modern Warfare 2 does have PlayStation-exclusive content in the form of an Operator, it's not clear at this stage if Spec Ops will have any PlayStation-exclusive content.

Activision's Call of Duty Next event brought a lot of news, including details on a third-person mode and Destiny-style multiplayer raids. Check out GameSpot's rundown of the biggest news from Call of Duty Next to learn more.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, but the multiplayer beta starts September 16 on PlayStation. As for Warzone 2.0, it releases on November 16 bundled with a new extraction mode called DMZ.