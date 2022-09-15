Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Brings Back Spec Ops Mode, First Image Released

The two-player cooperative mode is back.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back the franchise's Special Ops (Spec Ops) mode, though developer Infinity Ward isn't saying much about what to expect from it at this stage.

As part of the Call of Duty Next event, Activision and Infinity Ward confirmed the mode is coming, and a follow-up blog post had just a few small details to share about it. Spec Ops in Modern Warfare 2 is described as an "in-depth two-player cooperative experience." Players will venture to "large-scale hot zones" with their teammate to take part in "branching operations against [REDACTED]."

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok Gets A Story Trailer, DualSense Controller | GameSpot News
  2. Introducing Gunsmith 2.0 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 Open Beta Livestream
  4. CODNext Showcase Livestream | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
  6. TGS2022 Street Fighter 6 Special Program Livestream
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Maps Overview | COD Next Showcase 2022
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Invasion, Prisoner Breakout, and other Modes Breakout | COD Next Showcase 2022
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II What's New Breakout | COD Next Showcase 2022
  10. Resident Evil Village - Winters’ Expansion - TGS Trailer
  11. Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer
  12. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-purchase Trailer | PC

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Oni Operator Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The mode will be available at launch, unlike Modern Warfare 2's Destiny-style raids, which are coming sometime later on. Activision's blog post also confirmed that Spec Ops in Modern Warfare 2 takes place after the events of the campaign. The fact that the enemy name is redacted suggests that it has something to do with the game's story, though we don't know anything for sure at this point.

A first look at MW2's Spec Ops mode
A first look at MW2's Spec Ops mode

Spec Ops, which has been featured in a handful of Infinity Ward's previous Call of Duty games, are missions designed specifically for two players.

2019's Modern Warfare also had a Spec Ops mode, and a sub-mode, Survival, was exclusive to PlayStation for a year. While this year's Modern Warfare 2 does have PlayStation-exclusive content in the form of an Operator, it's not clear at this stage if Spec Ops will have any PlayStation-exclusive content.

Activision's Call of Duty Next event brought a lot of news, including details on a third-person mode and Destiny-style multiplayer raids. Check out GameSpot's rundown of the biggest news from Call of Duty Next to learn more.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, but the multiplayer beta starts September 16 on PlayStation. As for Warzone 2.0, it releases on November 16 bundled with a new extraction mode called DMZ.

Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Licensed Skins, From Terminator To Snoop Dogg
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)