Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates, Early Access, And Details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, rebooting the title in 2022 and reuniting players with the series' iconic characters from Task Force 141. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with the game before launch.

Modern Warfare 2 MP beta platforms and dates

Activision has announced that Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta will be open to everyone, regardless of platform or whether you've preordered the game. However, PlayStation users will get first access to the beta, and those who preorder the game will get early access as well.

The beta begins September 16 with the early access period for people who have pre-ordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players can jump in for the second weekend, starting September 22 for those who have preordered. Finally, Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta will be open to all players for the final weekend from September 24-26.

  • PlayStation Early Access: September 16-17
  • All PlayStation Access: September 18-20
  • All Platform Preorder Access: September 22-23
  • Open beta for everyone: September 24-26

How to play the MP beta

If you're on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC, you just need to find the beta in your platform's store and download it. The beta will be completely free. Notably, Call of Duty PC players will still be able to play on the usual Battle.net launcher, but Modern Warfare 2 will now give the option to also play on Steam.

What's included in the MP beta

Activision is slowly revealing the selection of multiplayer maps that will be available for the beta. So far, Farm 18 and Marina Bay Grand Prix have been announced. You can see a first look at the Marina Bay Grand Prix map here, and Infinity Ward provided a video of a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Farm 18.

As previously announced by Infinity Ward, all of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer maps were designed for traditional 6v6 matches.

Campaign early access for preorders

Additionally, players can also get early access to Modern Warfare 2's campaign as a preorder bonus. Activision announced that everyone who digitally preorders Modern Warfare 2 will get first access to the game's campaign "up to" a week early, starting on October 20.

Make sure to read our breakdown of everything we know about Modern Warfare 2. Warzone is also getting a sequel this year, and here we highlight all the details and rumors surrounding Warzone 2. More information is scheduled to arrive for both games during Activision's upcoming Call of Duty Next event on September 15.

