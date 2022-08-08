Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates Announced, PlayStation Users Get In First

Activision has announced the dates for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, and as usual, PlayStation members are getting a first crack at it.

The beta begins September 16 with an "early access" period for people who have pre-ordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players get in on the second weekend, starting September 22 for those who have pre-ordered. You can see the full schedule below.

PlayStation users are getting preferential treatment because Sony and Activision have a deal in place. This may not be the case forever, as Microsoft is in the process of buying Activision and all of its studios and franchises, including Call of Duty.

The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta will include a new map called Marina Grand Prix. It is a 6v6 map that takes place in an urban race circuit. You can check out a teaser below. Beyond this map, however, Activision has yet to divulge exactly what the Modern Warfare 2 beta will include in terms of modes and maps.

A 6v6 map, located in an urban race circuit. You can check it out for yourself in the #ModernWarfare2 Multiplayer Open Beta.

The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta begins one day after the Call of Duty Next event on September 15. This will include the full reveal of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and also include some news on what's next for Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta Schedule

Weekend One (PlayStation exclusive)

September 16-17 -- early access

September 18-20 -- open beta

Weekend Two (cross-play beta)