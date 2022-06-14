Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Could Start In August

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta could begin in just a couple months, according to a retailer listing. Amazon's product pages suggests the beta, which has yet to be fully detailed, could start in August.

The page for Modern Warfare II on PS5 says players who preorder will receive their beta code in August. The Xbox Series X|S page, meanwhile, gets a little more specific. It says those who preorder by August 15 will unlock early access to the open beta. This would suggest that the open beta will start before then. The listings, which were discovered by Tom Henderson, remain online.

Previous Call of Duty games have had both Alpha and beta tests, with PlayStation users getting in first as part of Sony's deal with Activision. Whether or not Modern Warfare II will have an Alpha test in addition to a beta test remains to be seen.

The Modern Warfare II beta page confirms that everyone who preorders or pre-purchases any version of the game will get early access to the test. Specific timing for the start of the beta and its duration have not yet been announced. Codes for the beta will be dispatched "close to the beginning" of the start date.

Once the early access period ends, anyone can jump in when it becomes an open beta, but again, Activision has yet to announce any dates. Progress and experience from the beta will not carry forward to the full game, which is standard.

Modern Warfare II launches on October 28 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. For more, check out GameSpot's Modern Warfare II preview in the video above and our written impressions for the new Call of Duty. In addition to Modern Warfare II, Activision is releasing Warzone 2.0 later this year.