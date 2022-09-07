Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Codes Are Free For Xfinity Members

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer begins very soon, and if you're in need of a code, fans have discovered a new way to get one. Subscribers to Xfinity in the US can apparently claim a beta code through the Xfinity Rewards program.

Members can sign in to Xfinity Rewards to see if they have a code waiting for them. People on Reddit originally believed you might have needed to be a Gold member to get the code, but that is apparently not always the case. In any event, check the site for yourself to find out.

If you are an Xfinity customer in the US, they have updated their rewards to include a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Beta Code as a new Reward. Check the Reward section in your Xfinity profile to see if the offer is there.

The Modern Warfare II beta begins September 16, which is one day after the Call of Duty Next event during which Activision will share more details on the game's multiplayer and more.

The Modern Warfare II beta starts first on PlayStation before expanding to Xbox and PC. For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta.

In other Call of Duty news, Microsoft has confirmed it will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for "years" beyond the existing deal, should Microsoft's buyout of Activision Blizzard go through.

Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, though everyone who preorders can begin playing the campaign an entire week early.

In addition to Modern Warfare II, Activision is releasing Warzone 2.0 this year and a new Call of Duty game for mobile. Activision will discuss all of these upcoming projects during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15.