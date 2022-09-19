Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 -- Beta Killstreak Guide

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is wrapping up a PlayStation-exclusive first weekend of the game's multiplayer beta. The crossplay beta weekend is coming up, and we're highlighting all the killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2, including one really exciting change to how you earn them. Here's everything you need to know about killstreaks, and we give a few recommendations for those new to the game.

How killstreaks work in Modern Warfare 2

Almost all of Modern Warfare 2's killstreaks are options we've seen in the past, but one great change this year is the option to choose if you want your streaks to be earned as scorestreaks or killstreaks. The choice isn't tied to a perk or any disadvantage; you can simply pick how you want to earn the streaks. For example, a UAV will require you to achieve a four killstreak, or it can be earned with a score of 500 points. To choose between killstreak or score streak, you'll simply want to press the right trigger (R2) on the killstreak menu to toggle between the two options.

However, this new choice doesn't work like some scorestreak options in past Call of Duty games, where you keep your scorestreak progress even after death. In Modern Warfare 2, if you die, your score progress is wiped, and you must start accumulating the scorestreak points all over again. Additionally, on the killstreak side, it's important to note that Modern Warfare 2's killstreaks do not stack, which means that kills earned by your killstreaks will not count toward your active killstreak progress.

The only streak new on the list is the S.A.E. killstreak, which is described as a trio of jets that release aerial explosives onto specified targets. This seems to work like a more powerful version of the Precision Airstrike, and it only costs 125 score or one kill more to earn. If you like to go for the lethal aerial streaks, the S.A.E. might be worth a try.

Modern Warfare 2 killstreak menu

All multiplayer streaks and costs

UAV: UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap.

Cost: 4 killstreak/500 score

Bomb Drone: A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge.

Cost: 4 killstreak/500 score

Counter-UAV: A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps.

Cost: 5 killstreak/625 score

Cluster Mine: Throw a device that launches a cluster of smaller mines within the immediate area.

Cost: 5 killstreak/625 score

Care Package: Call in a random killstreak care package to your location.

Cost: 5 killstreak/625 score

Precision Airstrike: Call in twin jets for a precision strike along the best available path.

Cost: 6 killstreak/750 score

Cruise Missile: Control a long-range cruise missile with boost capabilities.

Cost: 6 killstreak/750 score

Mortar Strike: Signal several waves of mortars to attack a location.

Cost: 6 killstreak/750 score

Sentry Gun: Automated turret that scans for nearby enemies, and fires incendiary-based rounds.

Cost: 7 killstreak/875 score

S.A.E.: Call in a trio of jets to release aerial explosives onto specified targets.

Cost: 7 killstreak/875 score

VTOL Jet: Releases a pair of precision bombs before circling back and guarding a location of the player's choice.

Cost: 8 killstreak/1000 score

Overwatch Helo: An escort helo that will watch over your position, and ping nearby enemy locations before engaging them.

Cost: 8 killstreak/1000 score

Wheelson-HS: Remote controlled amphibious vehicle, with auto-sentry capabilities.

Cost: 8 killstreak/1000 score

Stealth Bomber: Call in a bomber that releases a large line of explosives along its path.

Cost: 10 killstreak/1250 score

Chopper Gunner: Control an assault chopper armed with a turret and air-to-land missiles. Cost: 10 killstreak/1250 score

Emergency Airdrop: Call in three random killstreak care packages to your location.

Cost: 10 killstreak/1250 score

Gunship: A heavy assault gunship equipped with a laser tracking missile, along with the standard 40mm and 25mm cannons.

Cost: 12 killstreak/1500 score

Advanced UAV: An untargetable orbital UAV that reveals the enemy's direction on the minimap in real time.

Cost: 12 killstreak/1500 score

Juggernaut: Juggernaut assault gear delivered by care package. The minigun will drop when the Juggernaut dies.

Cost: 15 killstreak/1875 score

Modern Warfare 2 UAV killstreak

Recommended killstreaks for new players

The streaks you choose will ultimately come down to your playstyle and preferences, but there are few notable streaks that can be a helpful place to start. If you're new to Call of Duty, the UAV is always a great option for a streak, because map intel can be so crucial in such a fast-paced multiplayer game. It's a streak that doesn't cost a ton to earn, and you'll be a great team player for providing your team with those enemy locations.

There are likely some hardcore players that will scoff at the use of something like the care package, but this is a low-costing streak that will drop a package with a random killstreak. This can be a great way to try out other streaks, and hopefully, get a high-end streak that you may not have been able to earn on your own.

If you want to work towards something really fun to use, try equipping one of the high-end streaks like the Chopper Gunner or Juggernaut.

