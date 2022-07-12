Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Apparent Leak Points To New Modes, Perks, And More

Icons for the new perks and modes coming to Modern Warfare 2 have appeared on Twitter, but are quickly being taken down due to copyright claims.

New information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's various perks, field upgrades, killstreaks, and game modes have seemingly been leaked on Twitter, complete with their corresponding icons.

The leaks come via a Twitter user going by the name Reality, who has previously leaked images of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps and images that are reportedly from Treyarch's yet-unnamed 2024 Call of Duty title. Many of the images Reality has shared have been removed via DMCA requests. However, a Resetera user has compiled a list of all the recent leaks.

With all of this information, it's important to note that all of this is reportedly from an early build of the game and could be subject to change, so take everything with a grain of salt. That being said, according to Reality, Modern Warfare 2 will include the follow perks, many of which have appeared in previous Call of Duty titles (along with a few new ones like Overwatch, Overcharge, Survivor, and Pitcher):

  • Amped
  • Battle Hardened
  • Cold Blooded
  • Double Time
  • E.O.D.
  • Ghost
  • Hardline
  • High Alert
  • Kill Chain
  • Overkill
  • Quick Fix
  • Restock
  • Scavenger
  • Shrapnel
  • Spotter
  • Tracker
  • Tune Up
  • Overwatch
  • Survivor
  • Extra Tactical
  • Focus
  • Pitcher

The number of killstreaks leaked so far is much smaller than many previous Call of Duty titles, so perhaps this isn't a complete list. But as of now, players can expect to see:

  • UAV
  • Fuel Bomb
  • Smoke Airdrop
  • Thermobaric Strike
  • Cluster Spike

Reality has also listed a number of field upgrades players will be able to use. They are:

  • EMP
  • Tactical Camera
  • Inflatable Decoy
  • Stimpistol
  • Battle Rage
  • Sonar Pulse
  • Sound Veil

As for modes, all the classics seem to be included in Modern Warfare 2, with a few new additions. Nothing is yet known about the new All or Nothing mode, for example, but the complete list is below:

  • Gunfight
  • CTF
  • Bounty
  • Kill Confirmed
  • Cranked
  • Cyber Attack
  • Demolition
  • Domination
  • Infected
  • Free For All
  • Hardpoint
  • Headquarters
  • Knockout
  • Search & Destroy
  • Team Deathmatch
  • Ground War
  • Ground War Bomb
  • All or Nothing

This isn't the first leak regarding Modern Warfare 2, and it probably won't be the last. Previous leaks have revealed a yet-unannounced mode called DMZ that sounds like it will launch as part of Modern Warfare 2 and will share the same map with the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

