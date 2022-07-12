Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Apparent Leak Points To New Modes, Perks, And More

New information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's various perks, field upgrades, killstreaks, and game modes have seemingly been leaked on Twitter, complete with their corresponding icons.

The leaks come via a Twitter user going by the name Reality, who has previously leaked images of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps and images that are reportedly from Treyarch's yet-unnamed 2024 Call of Duty title. Many of the images Reality has shared have been removed via DMCA requests. However, a Resetera user has compiled a list of all the recent leaks.

With all of this information, it's important to note that all of this is reportedly from an early build of the game and could be subject to change, so take everything with a grain of salt. That being said, according to Reality, Modern Warfare 2 will include the follow perks, many of which have appeared in previous Call of Duty titles (along with a few new ones like Overwatch, Overcharge, Survivor, and Pitcher):

Amped

Battle Hardened

Cold Blooded

Double Time

E.O.D.

Ghost

Hardline

High Alert

Kill Chain

Overkill

Quick Fix

Restock

Scavenger

Shrapnel

Spotter

Tracker

Tune Up

Overwatch

Survivor

Extra Tactical

Focus

Pitcher

The number of killstreaks leaked so far is much smaller than many previous Call of Duty titles, so perhaps this isn't a complete list. But as of now, players can expect to see:

UAV

Fuel Bomb

Smoke Airdrop

Thermobaric Strike

Cluster Spike

Reality has also listed a number of field upgrades players will be able to use. They are:

EMP

Tactical Camera

Inflatable Decoy

Stimpistol

Battle Rage

Sonar Pulse

Sound Veil

As for modes, all the classics seem to be included in Modern Warfare 2, with a few new additions. Nothing is yet known about the new All or Nothing mode, for example, but the complete list is below:

Gunfight

CTF

Bounty

Kill Confirmed

Cranked

Cyber Attack

Demolition

Domination

Infected

Free For All

Hardpoint

Headquarters

Knockout

Search & Destroy

Team Deathmatch

Ground War

Ground War Bomb

All or Nothing

This isn't the first leak regarding Modern Warfare 2, and it probably won't be the last. Previous leaks have revealed a yet-unannounced mode called DMZ that sounds like it will launch as part of Modern Warfare 2 and will share the same map with the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2.