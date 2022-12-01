Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 PC Update: Fixes Crashes, FPS Drops

The PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 received a patch this week. According to developer Beenox, the patch fixes an issue that was causing multiple crashes.

We've just released an update:

- Fixed an issue causing multiple crashes on PC

- Fixed an issue that resulted in the game dropping FPS for a moment when mousing over a locked Operator — BeenoxCODPC (@BeenoxCODPC) December 1, 2022

The update also improved an issue that was causing the game's performance to drop while placing your cursor over locked Operators. The last patch to both games decreased the power of armor-piercing ammunition and revamped many of the game's menus from the top-down to make them easier to navigate.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most successful games in the franchise in years, becoming Steam's most-popular paid game in mid-November, as well as notching the biggest PlayStation Store launch in the history of the series.

The franchise's monster sales have landed it at the center of Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard, as both US and EU authorities have announced investigations into the blockbuster deal. A recent report from Reuters indicates that Microsoft will offer PlayStation a ten-year licensing agreement centered on the shooter franchise in order to assuage claims of monopolistic business practices, but such a deal is not in place yet.