Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam Level Is Being Praised For Its Realism

Real-world locations have popped up in several Call of Duty games over the years, but this year's Modern Warfare II is grabbing plenty of eyeballs for its recreation of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. As part of the early access campaign which began last week, players have been able to explore a slice of the Dutch city, which has been faithfully recreated right down to its signature streets that are divided by a narrow canal.

Even the boats in these cramped waterways are accurate, and eagle-eyed viewers have spotted replicas of famous landmarks, buildings, and shops within that level. One player has even gone through that actual part of the city, recorded it, and placed it online for a comparison:

oh my god amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new call of duty — almost can’t believe this is a video game pic.twitter.com/KVI9Ay5dIk — juan (@juanbuis) October 21, 2022

If you're looking for more digital tourism, you can check out the previous Call of Duty games for digital recreations of real-world locations. Last year's Vanguard featured the Reichstagskuppel building, Modern Warfare remade London's Picadilly Circus, and the fan-favorite multiplayer Nuketown maps are inspired by the Nevada doom-towns used in nuclear bomb tests in the 1950s. However, it's worth noting that Call of Duty games have faced criticism for its inaccuracies in the past, including the Highway of Death mission

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches to the rest of the world on October 28 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and includes a single-player campaign, multiplayer, large-scale Ground War mode, a revamped Gunsmith feature, and three Spec Ops missions.

"Modern Warfare 2 had big shoes to fill, but the campaign includes a large serving of nostalgia and a fun variety of missions.," S.E. Doster wrote in GameSpot's Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign review. "Fresh new mechanics, more flexibility in how you complete missions, and a host of callbacks to the original series make Modern Warfare 2's campaign feel satisfying despite an increase in difficulty."