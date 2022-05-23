Call Of Duty Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision Start Time And Details

Call of Duty Mobile is gearing up for its fifth season of the year, with Season 5: Tropical Vision taking the fight out of last season's sand dunes and into a new jungle-themed season of content. Season 5: Tropical Vision will be available starting on June 1 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

Tropical Vision Battle Pass

Season 5 offers a brand-new battle pass for players to level through, which features a female-led cast of operators and tropical-themed cosmetics. The pass includes free and premium rewards, such as a new weapon, weapon blueprints, calling cards, charms, CoD Points, and more. The premium tiers will include several new items, including topical-themed operator skins for Park, Rivas, and Rosa.

New weapon and equipment

Unlocked at tier 21 of the free pass, Season 5 introduces the Oden assault rifle, which is a slow-firing but powerful weapon originally from 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

This new season also introduces the Echo Grenade, which is equipment that reveals enemy positions. The Echo Grenade sounds much like Modern Warfare's snapshot equipment, as it can highlight enemies position through buildings and other cover. While Activision didn't reveal which tier will need to be reached to unlock this new equipment, the Echo Grenade will be part of the free pass.

New Map

Fitting the tropical theme of Season 5, Apocalypse will be the new map added to Call of Duty Mobile. Apocalypse, a map originally from Black Ops Cold War, is a small- to medium-sized map with a temple and ruins found in the heart of the jungle.

New MP mode

Tropical Vision introduces the new Guns Blazing Encore to multiplayer. In this new mode, players can use their custom loadouts, but their scorestreaks and operator skill will be disabled. The goal for Guns Blazing Encore is to eliminate enemies and be the first to earn 30 points. One point is earned for eliminating normal operators and three points for eliminating an enemy super-soldier.

Players become a super-soldier by filling up their Fury gauge in one of three ways: by earning 100 points for eliminating normal operators, earning 100 points upon death, and by earning 300 points for taking out an enemy super-soldier. When a player's Fury gauge reaches 500, they will become a super-soldier. As a super-soldier, players will become equipped with increased health and dual-wield Death Machines stocked 200 rounds total.

Battle royale event

A new event will also arrive in battle royale mode. The Flood Team Bravo event is themed around a tropical storm that has caused massive flooding on the map. Players must help Soap and Team Bravo extract the water by strengthening water pumps throughout the area. This is done by completing General and Special Tasks across multiplayer and battle royale to earn event points and progress on the reward track. Completing the event will earn players the Soap "Vacay Ready" operator skin.

Players can expect new seasonal challenges to arrive with Season 5 Tropical Vision. Activision also highlights UI improvements arriving with the update, which will bring a new lobby background for multiplayer, improve the visibility of the Clan Wars main lobby, and more.

In addition to Season 5 of Call of Duty Mobile, Warzone and Vanguard are gearing up for big mid-season updates. Warzone is getting a new fast travel system on Caldera, and a new multiplayer map is coming to Vanguard.