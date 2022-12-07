Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 Start Time And Details

On December 14 at 4 PM PT/ 7 PM ET, Call of Duty Mobile will kickstart its final season of the year. Season 11: Ultimate Frontier will have a variety of space-themed operators, weapons, and content. There'll even be a new Ground War 2.0 mode, a new Crossroads map, and holiday-themed goodies like a Snoop Dogg skin.

Season 11's battle pass will have 50 tiers of rewards that range from operators such as Sliver - Comet Seeker and Synaptic to new weapons like the EM2 and Gilded Hammer. There are also weapon blueprints, COD Points, and more.

The new Crossroads map will build upon Season 10's Crossroads Strike Map. The new map will have plenty of snow and large environments for players to take cover. Ground War 2.0 will have the same rules as before. But now it'll be taking place on a large Crossroads map, and players will be able to use the War Beast Tank to help gain the upper hand.

Players who complete Slaying all the Way, a limited-time event, will be eligible for awards such as a weapon blueprint and an epic operator skin.

Those unable to complete the Day of Reckoning battle pass can now use the new Battle Pass Vault to purchase previous battle pass content to unlock items players may have missed.

Lastly, Snoop Dogg will return as a playable operator in Call of Duty Mobile as the Santa Snoop skin. Players can unlock his skin alongside the RUS-79U - Holiday Lights weapon and more.

Call of Duty Mobile is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

