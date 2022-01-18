Call Of Duty Mobile Season 1: Heist Goes Live Tomorrow

New Call of Duty Mobile content arrives with the launch of Season 1: Heist on January 19 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. The new season brings Lunar New Year–themed events, more maps, and a new battle pass to grind.

Season 1: Heist will bring a new 50-tier battle pass of cosmetic items. The free tiers of the pass include the new Storm Ball tactical item unlocked at tier 14 and the addition of the PPSh-41 submachine gun at tier 21. Other free items include a variety of camos and weapon blueprints. Premium tiers will include operator skins for Makarov, Iskra, and Ajax, while new weapon blueprints arrive for the Rytec AMR sniper and Man-O-War assault rifle.

New multiplayer maps and modes

A new season also means new maps. Black Ops 4's Hacienda makes its mobile debut, which is a map set at the estate of a crime lord located within the Spanish countryside. While the second map for Heist is not a completely "new" addition, Nuketown gets an architectural remake for the Lunar New Year as Nuketown Temple.

Following the Lunar New Year theme, the new Red Envelope Confirmed mode will arrive to Call of Duty Mobile at the end of the month. Red Envelope Confirmed is 10v10 Kill Confirmed themed for the holiday, where players must collect red envelopes in place of dog tags. Players can earn additional rewards like credits and cosmetics by collecting enough envelopes in the mode.

Battle Royale updates

A new year of content also brings changes to battle royale. Both the Isolated and Blackout maps will receive holiday decorations to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Players can also expect some new points of interest and content for the maps. On Isolated, the Ski location will be updated and include a snowboard mini-game. On Blackout, the Hydro Dam will be updated with snow and a new aerial platform. This platform will include a mini game to shoot down hot air balloons, which Activision says will let players witness winter spectacles.

New events and challenges

Season 1: Heist adds two new events to earn extra cosmetics. In the Winter Wish event, players can choose their favorite rewards from a pool of items, and then complete missions to acquire tokens to spend on unlocking those selected items. For the Lunar New Year Puzzle event, players earn puzzle piece tokens for completing different tasks, slowly revealing a puzzle over time and earning rewards in the process.

Lastly, Call of Duty Mobile's new seasonal challenges will offer an array of tasks to complete in both multiplayer and battle royale in exchange for rewards, such as new weapon blueprints, weapon XP, and various cosmetic items.

In major Call of Duty news, Microsoft announced it has acquired Activision Blizzard--pending regulatory approval--in a deal to be valued at nearly $70 billion. Activision Blizzard has been struggling as of late with employee walkouts and lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.