Call Of Duty: Mobile Patch Notes For Season 2 Day Of Reckoning Update Released

Call of Duty: Mobile changes in a big way with the launch of the game's first major update of 2021. The Season 2: Day of Reckoning update has landed on iOS and Android, bringing with it a new Operator, Charly, along with new maps and more battle pass content.

Charly comes to Call of Duty: Mobile as a free unlock for everyone--all you have to do is log into the game and she will appear in your inventory. Activision said there are no restrictions or time limits for the new Operator.

Also of note, the Day of Reckoning update introduces two more maps that may be familiar to players. Shoot House from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now in the game, along with the Modern Warfare classic Shipment map that is among the smallest Call of Duty maps ever. This leads to some fast and frenetic gameplay.

The Day of Reckoning update also adds new battle pass rewards to unlock, including weapon blueprints and calling cards. Additionally, the Napalm Strike scorestreak has been added as an unlockable bonus in the battle pass.

A new mode, Gunfight: Sniper, has been added to multiplayer with the update. As its name suggests, this mode challenges players to take down enemies and capture objectives with only a sniper rifle.

The Day of Reckoning update also makes some changes to the battle royale mode of Call of Duty: Mobile. A new vehicle, the cargo truck, has been added to the mix. It has two seats for a driver and a co-pilot, while the bed of the truck can accomodate multiple soldiers standing on it. Additionally, the Tank Battle mode has been added as a "featured" mode in battle royale.

The update also makes a number of bug fixes and tuning changes. One very notable-sounding change is that ADS accuracy for all weapons in the game has been increased. Additionally, horizontal recoil control for all weapons has been increased as well.

You can see the complete patch notes below, as posted by Activision on Reddit.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 Day Of Reckoning Patch Notes

New Premium Battle Pass Rewards

New epic Blueprints: AS VAL – Judgement, M4LMG – Checkpoint, KRM-262 – Eagle Claw and BK57 – Data Miner

New epic Soldiers: Mace – Back For More, Mara – Awakening, Alex and Special Ops 2 - Brute

New Legendary Calling Cards

New Free Battle Pass Rewards:

New base weapon: AS VAL. A special rifle with high fire rate as well as damage, the subsonic design creates a silencing effect. However, the price is paid with slow bullet speed with obvious bullet falling trajectory. Soldiers will need a lot of practice to master it.

New Scorestreak: Napalm. Scorch nearby enemies and fill the battlefield with smoke.

New Events Rewards:

New challenges and missions with new rewards:

New base weapon: SP-R 208, a bolt-action marksman rifle with relatively high damage and mobility. With the special attachment Bolt, the weapon will increase in accuracy and range, but also decrease chambering speed.

New Perk: Recon. After an enemy is killed, nearby enemies will be scanned and displayed on the mini map.

New Rank Series

Rank Series resets to Series 1. The new Series 1 starts from 2021.3 – 2021.5

New ranked mode rewards: New epic Blueprint: QXR - Roaring Steel New epic Soldier: Kreuger - Ruptured Steel



MULTIPLAYER

New Maps

Shoot House: The popular Modern Warfare map is now available in CODM! The map features a military training ground located in the middle of a desert, including the classic 3-route design. Join the fierce combat with your best maneuvers! Available for Team Death Match, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, and more!

Shipment - Modern: This classic map in Modern Warfare series has been renovated! The WWII style shipment port has been is now in modern style. While fighting fiercely between containers, don’t let down the guards towards threats from above. Available for Team Death Match, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, and more!



New Featured Game Modes!

Gunfight: Sniper Eliminate or capture objectives by using only acquired sniper rifles. Kilo-Bolt Action, SKS and NA45 are also available in this mode. Available on Cage, Shipment, Pine, King, and more!



Loadout New Features

Blueprint Overview: Players can select and change blueprints in the Loadout conveniently by clicking the OVERVIEW icon.

Recently Acquired Items: The Notification clearing icon (the exclamation mark with a slash) now shows all new items player recently acquired, including weapons, attachments, soldiers, camos, and others.

Blueprints Available: Players now can see new blueprints available in Loadout.

BATTLE ROYALE

New Featured Game Modes!

Tank Battle: Also Available for Ranked Mode. Collect five components to assemble your tank. You can also assemble Tank via blueprint in the airdrop. Multiple soldiers can fight in tanks. Components making up the tank include: Chassis, Engine, Armor, Primary Weapon, Secondary Weapon. Anti-Tank weapons include: Delay Bomb, Proximity Mine, Anti-Tank Sticky Grenade, Anti-Tank Sniper, Anti-Tank War Machine. Tank repair tools: Welding Gun. There are three types of tank blueprints.



New Vehicle

New Vehicle: Cargo Truck. The truck has only two seats for the driver and the co-driver, but the body can accommodate multiple soldiers who can move freely. The acceleration is lower, but has high durability and provides good protection the riders.

New Custom Airdrop Weapons

Soldiers now can equip pistols as custom airdrop weapons.

Weapon Lists Updated

Common: AK117 / SKS / M4LMG / GKS

Uncommon: AK47 / Man-O-War / M21 EBR / Chopper / RUS-74U / BY15 / KRM-262

Rare: AK117 / BK57 / FR .556 / HVK-30 / Peacekeeper MK2 / AS VAL / LOCUS / SP-R 208 / M4LMG / Razorback / QQ9 / QXR / KRM-262

Epic: Type 25 / ICR / DRH / BK57 / KN-44 / AS VAL / Man-O-War / Peacekeeper MK2 / HVK-30 / DL Q33 / SKS / Chopper / RUS-74U / GKS / QQ9

Legendary: M4 / Man-O-War / AS VAL / HVK-30 / SP-R 208 / M4LMG / QXR / GKS

IMPROVEMENTS & OPTIMIZATIONS

Multiplayer

Increased MSMC’s OWC Marksman barrel attachment horizontal recoil control.

Increased S36, UL736, RPD, and M4LMG’s YKM combat stock attachment ADS time reduction.

Decreased HBRA3’s OWC Marksman barrel attachment’s negative effects.

Increased DL Q33 damage to 90 and grants it higher wall-penetrating damage.

Increased DRH’s the No Stock attachment ADS time reduction to 12%.

Decreased DRH’s No Stock attachment hit flinch to 15%.

Slightly decreased ICR’s No Stock attachment and YKM Combat Stock attachment accuracy.

Slightly increased ASM10’s No Stock attachment hit flinch.

Decreased Arctic .50’s wall-penetrating damage and MIP Stopping Power Reload attachment’s damage ratio to legs. Now a wall-penetrating leg shot will not be lethal.

The capacity of blocking fire bullet for Arctic.50 is decreased from 20 to 15 and its maximum capacity is decreased from 40 to 30, ADS time increased from 12% to 25%,and shot interval from 40% to 50%.

Decreased the explosion range of War Machine.

Decreased the damage reduction of War Machine operator.

Decreased Gravity Spike damage range.

Slightly decreased the damage of Annihilator dealt to: Stealth Chopper, XS1 Goliath, VTOL, Shield Turret and Transform shield.

Solders equipped with Dead Silence Perk no longer hear the footstep of themselves, and the audible range of running has been decreased.

Players now can jump while moving alongside a wall.

Optimized the speed adjustment when moving alongside a wall/obstacle,

Optimized the server tick rate.

Optimized player’s hit box when switching among standing, crouching and prostrating.

Increased characters’ FPS. Enemy’s movements and actions are more precise and smooth.

Optimized sound effects based on different scenes so that players can locate their enemies more accurately.

Fixed an issue that players might get stuck in window frames when climbing through.

Fixed an issue that Soldiers will be stuck for a while after crossing the shortcut of LAUNDRY SIDEWALK in Raid.

Fixed an issue that some wrong collisions in the scene in Takeoff.

Fixed an issue that some wrong collisions in the scene in Tunisia.

Battle Royale

Increased ADS accuracy for all weapons.

Increased horizontal recoil control for all weapons.

Popular weapons such as AK47 and AK117 have much lower control increasing than other weapons.

The locking time for FHJ18 is changed to 1 second.

The launching speed of projectiles from FHJ18 is decreased to 110m/s and accelerates to its maximum speed.

Significantly increased SMG and SHOTGUN hip-fire accuracy.

Significantly increased SNIPER rifle recoil control.

Increased Tempest's damage and damaging radius.

Increased Annihilator range. It now can eliminates enemy in all range with 2 shots

Increased projectile distance of all lethal and tactical weapons.

Cluster Grenade now has an alarm when it sticks to an object, and directions of small grenades will be shown on the screen.

Discarded guns no longer show amount of remaining ammo.

Optimized wing suit landing action.

Optimized the server tick rate.

Optimized player’s hit box when switching among standing, crouching and prostrating..

Increased characters’ FPS. Enemy’s movements and actions are more precise and smooth.

Optimized sound effects based on different scenes so that players can locate their enemies more accurately.

Game Mode Optimization

Going Dark

Battery limitation feature has been added to night vision devices, with an exception for the undeads in Attack of the Night.

EMP can temporarily paralyze night vision devices.

Scorestreak items and trip mines show team color even when night vision device is on.

Fixed the issue that visual effects of weapon blueprints and firing effects were overexposed when night vision device is on.

Fixed the issue that the touch screen of controlling Scorestreaks is blurred when night vision device is on.

Optimized the lighting of related maps.

Hardpoint HQ

New scoring rule added to Hard Point: continuous capturing. Soldiers continuously capturing the Hard Point will earn extra scores.

Fixed the issue that soldier revives too far from the objective.

Prop Hunt

New maps available: Tunisia.

Ranked Mode

Multiplayer

Optimized the algorithm of evaluating players’ strengths and abilities in every rank, especially legendary players. Legendary players around 6500 scores won’t match up with high score legendary players frequently.

Optimized the UI of ranking lobby.

Rattle Royale