Call Of Duty Mobile Is Collaborating With Ghost In The Shell For Season 7

Details for the next season of Call of Duty Mobile have been announced, and Season 7 will include a collaboration with Netflix's Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 series. The anime collab will feature operator skins, a themed event, and a new battle royale location inspired by the show.

Call of Duty Mobile's Season 7: New Vision City launches on August 3 at 5 PM PT. This new season will include a new 50-tier battle pass, a weapon, operator skill, and more. The premium tiers of the pass will include Ghost in the Shell-themed operator skins for Blackjack, Stryker, and Battery, but there is also a skin of Motoko Kusanagi from the show.

🏙 😎 Explore a futuristic city!

🤖 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 comes to #CODMobile in Season 7: New Vision City! pic.twitter.com/ZM9h7OhlKq — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 25, 2022

For battle royale mode, the Ghost in the Shell event brings a futuristic "cyber city" to the Isolated map as a new point of interest found near Nuketown. It will be a nighttime setting with neon lights, high-rises, crossing tracks, and a central plaza.

Finally, there will be a themed-event called Togusa’s Survey, which will include challenges players can progress through in both multiplayer and battle royale. Activision also vaguely mentions there will be yellow nodes in battle royale that trigger unique missions for the event.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard are also set to receive mid-season updates on July 27, which will include new content themed around Terminators and zombies. Here is everything we know about Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded.