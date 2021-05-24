Call Of Duty Mobile Gets Spurned And Burned In Season Four, Releasing May 26

It will soon be high noon in Call of Duty Mobile, as the fourth season of the mobile first-person shooter will be bringing a taste of the wild West to the game on May 26.

The Season Four Premium Pass adds four new operator skins, five epic weapons, and a new Lasso Dance emote, while the free tiers offer new camo, a new Calling Card, and a lever-action MK2 Marksman Rifle.

The fan-favorite Dome multiplayer map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 makes its CoD Mobile debut this season, compatible with all available multiplayer modes. Two new modes are also being added, a capture-the-flag variant called Capture the Gold and the 1v1 Duel mode.

A "weapon balancing pass" will make changes to all of CoD Mobile firearms, the changes include "strengthening SMGs in close quarters, improving assault rifles in the midrange, balancing the accuracy and damage efficiency of LMGs, optimizing attachments and other features across sniper and marksman rifles, and more." The complete list of new content and changes coming to the game in Season 4, as found in the official announcement, is below.

Call of Duty Mobile first launched in October 2019, seeing 270 million downloads in its first year. The game includes both the standard Call of Duty multiplayer modes and a Battle Royale mode for up to 100 players. Call of Duty: Warzone, a separate battle royale mode, has been rumored to replace CoD Mobile's battle royale but that has not been confirmed for Season Four as of this writing.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 Patch Notes

Battle Pass Free Tiers

Ping your enemies and rain down fire from above as you pilot the new Hawk X3 Scorestreak, unlocked at Tier 14. At Tier 21, get the fast-firing, lever-action MK2 Marksman Rifle, the perfect weapon for the sharpshooting cowboys out there. Other free tier items include the Saddled Charm, the Cyborg Showdown Calling Card, the Wagon Wheel camo series, and more.

Premium Pass Tiers

Purchase the Battle Pass for the chance to earn all of the content available in the Spurned & Burned stream. Unlock Alex--Bounty Hunter right at Tier 1, along with the Razorback--Stirrup and the Standoff at Dusk Calling Card.

Move up through the tiers to earn Operator skins like Morte--Conciliatore and Scarlett Rhodes--Carmine, the MK2--Brushstroke, the Lasso Spin emote, COD Points, and more.

Updated Map and Modes: Dome, Capture the Gold, 1v1 Duel

The iconic Dome Multiplayer map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming to Mobile. Fight through this military radar station set in the middle of the desert, where you’ll encounter danger at every turn, whether you’re passing through the central containers, the radar tower, or the abandoned offices.

In Capture the Gold, snatch the enemy’s gold and take it back to your base before they get yours. In this variant of Capture the Flag, players eliminated by a gold carrier will drop power-ups that can be used to get the advantage over the enemy.

Make it personal in 1v1 Duel, coming later in the season. The first to reach seven kills wins the round; win three rounds and the match is yours. We’re optimizing some Prop Hunt features, too, in addition to adding the maps Coastal and Tunisia.

New Seasonal Challenges: Earn the Heartbeat Sensor and Holger 26

Track your enemies with the Heartbeat Sensor, available at the start of Season 4 in a new Seasonal Challenge. In place of a Tactical Grenade, pull out the Heartbeat Sensor and scan for nearby enemies every few seconds. You can’t fire when looking at the sensor, so time your actions accordingly.

A new LMG enters the field! The second new functional LMG to ever be released in Call of Duty: Mobile, the Holger 26 is arriving in another challenge later in the season. Equip different magazines and barrels to dramatically alter the weapon’s capabilities, giving you the flexibility to fight on your own terms.

Plus, keep your eyes open for a featured event offering the new Sickle secondary melee weapon.

Weapon Balancing and Gunsmith 2.0

Season 4 includes a full weapon balance pass, with changes across all weapon categories to better ensure that each weapon type fulfills its unique role. That means strengthening SMGs in close quarters, improving assault rifles in the midrange, balancing the accuracy and damage efficiency of LMGs, optimizing attachments and other features across sniper and marksman rifles, and more. See our community post for more details, under the section “Upcoming Weapon Balance Update.”

Alongside the weapon balance pass, we’re implementing a large-scale upgrade to Gunsmith weapon assets with the introduction of Gunsmith 2.0. We’ll continue to inform you of weapon assets in future updates, so that you can take pride in all your Gunsmith creations.

Battle Royale Vehicle Optimization

Season 4 also includes balance optimizations for vehicles in Battle Royale, including improved durability for motorcycles and for off-road, all-terrain, and assault vehicles. Fly off the beaten path with improved acceleration on off-road vehicles. Also choose new tank operations, selectable under vehicle settings.

Compete in Clan Wars and World Championship 2021

The new Clan Wars feature offers a totally new way to compete. Battle it out with five other clans in six-day tournaments, fighting for control of various nodes (each containing a different assigned task) on an overhead map. Earn Clan Points based on your clan’s individual node performance, and advance through a progressive league system to win rewards. Stay tuned for more info on Clan Wars as we approach the start of Season 4.

Ranked mode fans, prepare to compete in Ranked Series 2: World Championship 2021, starting May 26 and running through the end of July. Perform well for a chance to win new items like Seraph—Precious Metal, the KN-44— Championship Mindset, and the Ranked Series 2 frame.

Track Fugitives in the High Noon Chase Event

Fugitives are on the run in the High Noon Chase event, and it’s up to you to bring them to justice. Acquire gasoline by playing Multiplayer and Battle Royale matches, and chase fleeing villains with it across multiple destinations. Earn rewards every time you give chase, like the Tengu – Black Gold Operator skin and the Echo – Steam Clock Weapon Blueprint.