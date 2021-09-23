Call Of Duty Mobile Gets Blackout And Battle Royale Overhaul With Season 8

Call of Duty Mobile's Season 8 arrived on September 22, and the game is packed with content to celebrate the game's two-year anniversary. This update includes a new battle pass, special weapon blueprints for the anniversary, and a major overhaul for battle royale.

Battle Royale Changes

Call of Duty Mobile celebrates this second anniversary by adding Black Ops 4's popular Blackout battle royale map. Players can also expect Season 8's battle royale experience to be completely updated with new visuals, improved vehicle handling, and an updated UI.

In addition to better visuals, the battle royale health system also changed. Instead of looting health items like bandages, players now auto-regenerate their health over time, with armor items providing additional health. Armor now comes in three levels: Armor Repair, Advanced Armor Repair, and Kinetic Armor Overcharger, with each one providing more armor than the last.

Season 8 also refreshes the weapon-looting system. Players no longer find weapons of different rarity levels on the ground. Now there are only base weapons with no attachments, and they can be upgraded with weapon attachments of various rarity levels. This allows players to customize the weapons the way they want.

Call of Duty Mobile's original Isolated battle royale map is currently locked, and Blackout is the exclusive map to play at this time.

New Weapon And Scorestreak

The free tiers for Season 8's battle pass include the new Lightning Strike scorestreak at tier 14 and Modern Warfare's R9-0 shotgun at tier 21. The premium battle pass includes 50 tiers of new items, including Modern Warfare 2's infamous General Shepherd as an operator.

Single-Player Experience

Call of Duty Mobile's Season 8 also adds a single-player mode that lets players take on the role of a captured soldier rescued by Modern Warfare's Captain Price. This solo mission takes place on the Blackout map.

Anniversary And Themed Events

Three events are being held to celebrate the second anniversary. The Counterattack event is live now, and it introduces non-player characters (NPCs) to Blackout. Players will be able to search for and recruit these characters scattered across the map. Completing a character’s mission will recruit them and earn the ability to send them out on assignments, allowing these recruited operators to bring back event points to level up in Counterattack's event tiers.

There's also an Anniversary Cake event coming on October 1. Anniversary balloons will be scattered throughout multiplayer and battle royale. Popping them will earn players resources, letters from the development team, and cake pieces. Collecting all the cake pieces earns rewards.

Lastly, there is a new puzzle event that also arrives on October 1. Players will earn tokens for in-game activities that can be traded for puzzle pieces. Completing the anniversary–themed puzzle will allow players to download it to their phone, along with other rewards for participating.

Call of Duty Mobile's Season 8 arrives as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over discrimination and sexual harassment of women.