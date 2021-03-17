Call Of Duty Mobile Adds The Chaotic Shipment Map

Call of Duty Mobile expands again today with the release of the latest free map, and it's a good one. The Shipment map that has been featured in numerous Call of Duty games over the years is now in the mobile game as part of its Season 2: Day of Reckoning update.

The map is known for being extremely chaotic and intense, as it is very, very small. No matter where you saw, you're likely to already be in an enemy's crosshairs. In CoD Mobile, it's a 5v5 map. You can check out an overview image below.

One of the smallest maps in Call of Duty history, Shipment, is now in COD: Mobile

The new version of Shipment is based on the 2019 version from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. There are two main sections to the map, the first of which is the center where players can weave in an out of stacked crates to get the jump on their foes. The perimeter is the other section of the map, and players can duck into open crates or hide behind forklifts for cover.

Activision wrote up some tips, tricks, and strategies for success on Shipment in a blog post.

The Season 2 Day of Reckoning update for Call of Duty: Mobile also introduces new battle pass content to unlock and series of bug fixes, as well as a new Operator. You can check out the full Day of Reckoning patch notes to learn more.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Warzone is becoming overrun with zombies as part of what is believed to be an elaborate and ongoing tease for a nuke event that may reset the map.