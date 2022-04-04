Call Of Duty: Mobile Adds Snoop Dogg As A Playable Character

Snoop Dogg has blazed his way into Call of Duty: Mobile. The iconic rapper and actor is now a playable character in the mobile game as part of the "The Doggfather Draw" DLC bundle.

Everyone who buys the DLC gets access to Snoop as a playable character and a rack of "blinged out" gear, including the RUS-79U Equalizer weapon. Firing this weapon "transports your enemies to the club with some effects befitting of this radical season," Activision said. You can check out a flashy trailer below to see Snoop in action.

This isn't Snoop's first time in Call of Duty, as he lent his voice to Call of Duty: Ghosts years ago, but this is the first time he's a playable character in Call of Duty. Snoop is also coming to CoD: Vanguard and Warzone on April 19, just ahead of a totally random day with no connection to Snoop.

"The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I'm in the freakin' game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It's dope….. y'all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them," Snoop Dogg said in a blog post.

There are 10 items in the bundle, three of which are exclusive to Vanguard. There will also be a full Operator progression track for Snoop, giving players 20 levels to work through to unlock more content, including a weapon, outfits, and cosmetics. Activision is holding back the full details on what's included in the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle for a later date.

In other news, Warzone was updated on April 1 with some pretty wacky patch notes for April Fool's Day. On a more serious note, Warzone recently added the Communication Towers feature to Rebirth Island, and we have a handy tower guide to help you locate them all. More changes are expected to come to Rebirth Island as the Rebirth Reinforced event progresses.