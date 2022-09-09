Call Of Duty Leak Suggests 2024's Game Is About Iraq War

According to a new report, 2024's Call of Duty game might tell a story about the war in Iraq. Twitter user TheGhostOfHope, who has accurately reported on unannounced Call of Duty details in the past, said the campaign for 2024's Call of Duty game will cover what the US government calls Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as the Battle of Mogadishu, which took place years earlier.

In response to the 9/11 attacks, the United States and other allies launched attacks on Iraq in events that later came to be known as Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. As for the Battle of Mogadishu, this took place years earlier, in 1993, and the events were later adapted and dramatized in 2001's Black Hawk Down from director Ridley Scott.

COD2024's campaign will cover ‘Operation Iraqi Freedom’ & ‘Operation Enduring Freedom’. pic.twitter.com/XaOPCYfjSX — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) September 2, 2022

COD2024 Campaign will cover "The Battle of Mogadishu" pic.twitter.com/1KVLH1TUwi — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) September 8, 2022

Activision, of course, has not officially announced what 2024's new Call of Duty game might be, so this is all just a rumor for now. TheGhostOfHope said it will be Raven Software developing the campaign for Call of Duty 2024. Raven also developed the campaign for Black Ops Cold War.

If Call of Duty 2024 is indeed about the Iraq war, the game will likely be contentious. Around 200,000 civilians died as a result of the war. Another game, Six Days in Fallujah, has generated a good amount of debate and discussion for its themes and elements.

According to a report, Activision will not release a new mainline Call of Duty game in 2023, but nothing is certain as of yet. The company is said to be planning a free-to-play Call of Duty for 2023.

There are a number of upcoming Call of Duty games in the works, including Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 for this year, along with Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Activision will discuss all of these projects during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15.