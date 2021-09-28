Call Of Duty Leak Reveals Unused Cinderblock Melee Weapon That Looks Absolutely Brutal

An unreleased melee weapon from 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been revealed, and it's far from a traditional weapon. Discovered from Twitter user ModenasHD, the melee weapon is a busted-up cinderblock that would have surely packed a punch in the game.

In the video below, you can see the cinderblock in action, as the player whacks it against a wall. There appear to be two main animations, one swinging from the side and one slamming it down from top to bottom. The inspect animation is also pretty slick and finished-looking, showing the soldier wiping it clean and peering through its two openings.

Another video shows the cinderblock in action, including its brutal finishing move. In one of the animations, the player whips the block down onto the enemy, breaking their leg and splitting the cinderblock in two. The other half is then used to finish the foe for good. You can watch both videos below.

It's unclear how this melee weapon was discovered and why it was never released in Modern Warfare. As mentioned, it certainly looks to be in a polished state. There could be any number of reasons why the cinderblock was never released or if it was ever even planned for release.

Activision's current focus is on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, along with Vanguard and a new Warzone Pacific map to launch later this year. Perhaps the cinderblock is being saved for Project Cortez, which is believed to be the codename for 2022's rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

In other news, the Oktoberfest DLC for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is out now, adding all manner of beer-related items to the games. Additionally, Season 6 is coming up soon, and you can watch the announcement cinematic right now.

Activision Blizzard is facing pressure to improve its working conditions amidst lawsuits and other probes about gender discrimination and sexual harassment. Recently, the company agreed to pay $18 million to create a fund to "compensate and make amends" to affected staffers, though the company denied any wrongdoing.