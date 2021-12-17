Call Of Duty League Will Return To Live Events, Change Playoff Structure In 2022

The Call Of Duty League is gearing up for its 2022 season after the release of Call Of Duty Vanguard, and with a new league year comes a few big changes to how this season will play out.

First and foremost is the news that the league will be returning to hosting live events with an audience throughout the season. The first of these events will be the Kickoff Classic--scheduled for January 22-23--where all 12 teams will compete in a LAN-based event in Arlington, Texas. Each of the four Major tournaments--which take place after three weeks of online group play--will also be held in live arenas, though the locations have yet to be determined.

The league has also announced two mid-season tournaments for the first time ever, a Pro-Am Classic event and a Warzone competition including players from the league, streamers, influencers, and other celebrities.

The playoffs for the 2022 season have also changed considerably, with the first- and second-ranked teams no longer receiving a bye in the first round. Additionally, the bottom two teams will not be forced to start the tournament in the lower Elimination bracket, putting all eight teams in the Winners side of the double elimination bracket when play begins.

The Call of Duty League will begin its third season with the Kickoff Classic January 22-23. The inaugural season in 2020 was won by the Dallas Empire–now OpTic Texas–while last season's champions were the Atlanta FaZe.