Call Of Duty League Tournament Pits Everyday Players Against Pros For A Share Of $100,000

The Call of Duty League is introducing its first-ever competition series where fans can compete against professionals, and there is $100,000 on the line.

The Call of Duty League: Resurgence Rebirth Island competition series for Warzone, as it's known, was announced today in conjunction with the launch of Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. Registration for the tournament series is open now, and the competition begins April 5. That's when the CDL Resurgence Rebirth Quads playlist opens, and it'll be available through April 6. After that, the top 40 teams will make it to the qualifying stage.

The tournament setup

After the open qualifiers, the top community teams will face off against 12 Call of Duty League pro teams for a share of a $100,000 prize purse. The Finals will be held April 24, with 10 teams vying for the title.

All matches take place online, and the scoring system is as follows:

1 Elimination - 1 point

1st place - 2 points

2nd and 3rd place - 1.5 points

4th-10th - 1 point

More details surrounding the Call of Duty League: Resurgence Rebirth Island competition series can be found on the Call of Duty League website.

In other Call of Duty news, Season 2 Reloaded launches today, March 23, across Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. For more, check out the full Vanguard and Warzone patch notes to find out what's new.