Call Of Duty Has A New General Manager, Johanna Faries

The Call of Duty franchise has a new top executive. Johanna Faries, a former executive at the NFL, is now the general manager of Call of Duty for Activision. Faries has been the Commissioner of Call of Duty eSports since 2018, and she became SVP, Head of Leagues from October 2020. She is maintaining those roles in addition to her new duties as overall GM.

Faries replaces former GM Byron Beede who is leaving Activision after 19 years.

According to Game Informer, Faries' new position as GM of Call of Duty sees her overseeing the entire Call of Duty franchise. She also remains the head of Activision Blizzard eSports leagues, covering other franchises as well such as Overwatch.

According to her public LinkedIn profile, Faries worked with the NFL for nearly 12 years across multiple positions and responsibilities. Her latest job with the NFL was Vice President, Club Business Development. She left the NFL in 2018 to join Activision Blizzard.

Faries graduated from Harvard in 2003. Sports Illustrated name her one of the most powerful women in sports in 2020.

Faries takes on the role of Call of Duty GM at a momentous time for the franchise, which is firing on all cylinders across Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Mobile, and the premium annual series. Warzone's new Season 3 content just arrived, including a brand-new map, Verdansk '84.