Call Of Duty Godzilla Cosmetic DLC Released Early, Looks Amazing

Activision has released a new Godzilla cosmetic DLC pack for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard ahead of schedule, and it looks incredible. The Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft bundle is out now, ahead of Godzilla and King Kong coming to Warzone on May 11 through the Operation Monarch event.

The bundle is available for 2,400 COD Points, which is a little more than $20. It comes with a very slick-looking Godzilla Ghillie skin, the Breath of Godzilla assault rifle, and the Awakened Alpha light machine gun. The bundle also includes the Gojira Stomp finishing move, the Big Mistake MVP Highlight animation, and the Godzilla Heat Ray Emblem.

Check out the video and image below from CharlieIntel to get a closer look at the new Mastercraft bundle and its contents.

Here is the Godzilla Skin. pic.twitter.com/Fz1KPQOeeJ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 6, 2022

Godzilla and King Kong are coming to Warzone on May 11 with the Operation Monarch event, but the full details on this special occasion have not yet been announced.

In other Call of Duty news, Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare 2 will be revealed with a campaign trailer in June, with a multiplayer announcement set for August, according to a report.

Microsoft is in the process of buying Activision Blizzard for $75 billion. While Activision Blizzard's shareholders have approved the deal, it still needs to clear regulatory hurdles (which it is expected to). Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick--who has been accused of knowing about and covering up instances of sexual harassment and abuse--will leave the company if/when the deal goes through, a report said.