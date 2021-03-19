Call Of Duty Glitch Turns Cold War Into A Neon Genesis Evangelion Scene

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a technically polished game, but Treyarch's latest entry in the long-running series still has a few bugs lurking within it. One of the more disturbing glitches that Reddit user Supfrezze posted an image that doesn't just warp the entire fabric of the game's digital reality; it stares right back at you in a scene that's eerily reminiscent of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

For the sake of comparison, here's the referenced scene from The End of Evangelion.

End of Evangelion

As disturbing as that looks, it's even harder to see in action. "I'm not epileptic and my eyes are hurting," Supfrezze remarked. "Imagine how this is for an epileptic person, this is some serious stuff right here!"

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War isn't the only modern game to have accidentally included content harmful to people living with epileptic conditions, with the most notable recent example being Cyberpunk 2077's brain-dance sequences. Once that content was discovered, developer CD Projekt Red quickly worked on adjusting those potential epileptic triggers and added an additional warning.

How the glitch was triggered is unclear, but it's nothing that a new patch can't fix once Treyarch finds out how to replicate the nightmare fuel. If you're still planning to head into enemy territory in Cold War's multiplayer and the battle royale game Warzone, here's everything that's new this week in the aftermath of the St Patrick's Day celebrations.

The action is also heating up further in Warzone, as Zombies are spreading across Verdansk and more details on the rumored Nuke event are expected to be revealed soon.