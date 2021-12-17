Call Of Duty Festive Fervor Event Is Live In Vanguard And Warzone

Call of Duty's Festive Fervor event is now live in Vanguard and Warzone, and players can get into the holiday spirit with limited-time challenges and seasonal game modes. Elves can be chased across Vanguard and Warzone for rewards, and the folklore creature known as Krampus is hunting down players in both games.

Festive Fervor event challenges

Just like past Call of Duty events, there are holiday challenges to complete for rewards. There are thirteen total items, which includes the Type 11's Ol' Timey light machine gun weapon blueprint for completing all six Vanguard or Warzone Pacific challenges.

Vanguard Festive Fervor challenges

Eliminate Krampus 3 times: Rewards 1 battle pass tier skip

Warzone Festive Fervor challenges

Play Warzone for 7 hours: Rewards 1 hour double XP token

Vanguard event details for multiplayer and Zombies

For Vanguard, Festive Fervor includes some holiday-themed modes.

Armageddon Mode is a modified version of Call of Duty's Drop Zone mode from other titles. In this limited-time mode, gift wrapped care packages drop onto the map. At the start of a match, both teams must fight for control of a marked area, where care packages drop in on a set timer until a specific number of them are collected. At that point, the zone rotates to a new area. Unlike previous iterations of Drop Zone, points are only scored through kills, with bonus points being awarded with kills earned with killstreaks.

In Elf Team Six, players earn killstreaks through seeking and destroying the elite Elf Team Six. Hidden around Vanguard’s multiplayer maps, Elf Team Six members randomly appear in matches. Players who take down these elves will earn match score and killstreak progress.

In addition to the seasonal modes, Krampus is also terrorizing players in Vanguard. This seasonal folk legend is described for multiplayer as "something else in store for the ones who act naughty and don’t play the objective in respawn-enabled game modes, or who camp in Team Deathmatch." Krampus is appearing during matches and targeting whoever has the least impressive objective score. The creature will eliminate his target with a finishing move if they can't kill him fast enough.

Vanguard's Shipment map now has a very festive makeover for the Festive Fervor event, which includes a blanket of snow on the ground, Christmas trees, and presents.

Unfortunately, Zombies got snubbed with the Festive Fervor event. The holiday update for Zombies just brings some seasonal decorations to areas of Der Anfang's homebase in Stalingrad. This event doesn't even include challenges for Zombies mode, as the Vanguard challenges for Festive Fervor must be completed in multiplayer.

Warzone event details

For Warzone, festive Fir Trees have been added to Caldera. Marked on the map with a special tree icon, these temporary landmarks are found at various points of interest across the island. Any squad that stays within the Fir Tree’s zone for a short period of time will cause several supply boxes to magically appear, including special holiday crates that could contain legendary items for that match, limited-time rewards, or even some coal.

Krampus is also hunting down players in Warzone. Krampus is found on both Caldera and Rebirth Island, where within minutes of a match starting, he will start hunting players. Unlike Vanguard, Krampus chooses targets at random in Warzone, but Activision does tease that he tends to hunt down those who received coal from the holiday crates. If killed, Krampus will give out a special permanent reward.

Elves are lurking on both Caldera and Rebirth Island maps. These elves will be causing players trouble, as they holler at any player who gets within 10 meters of them. Squads who find and destroy them will receive rewards like a double XP token or a calling card.

Battle pass gifts

During this season of giving, Activision is giving players battle pass gifts for those who already own Vanguard or purchase it before December 31. These rewards will be available for use immediately:

10 battle pass tier skips for Season 1

A 10% player, weapon, and battle pass XP boost during Season 1

The 24 Vanguard tiers of Black Ops Cold War's Season 6 battle pass. If players haven’t already earned them last season, anyone who purchases Vanguard will receive these for free

Festive Fervor is also a good time to level up. Double XP is now live in Vanguard for player XP, weapon XP, operator XP, battle pass XP, and clan XP. For Warzone, double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP is active.

For those looking to dress the part this holiday season, there will be seasonal cosmetic bundles in the in-game shop for both Vanguard and Warzone. In addition to Festive Fervor, Call of Duty's 12 Festive Days of Deals is currently live. During this event players can get discounts on select cosmetic bundles from Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

This seasonal event arrives as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.