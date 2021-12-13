Call Of Duty Festive Fervor Event Brings Elves And Krampus To Vanguard And Warzone

Activision has announced the Festive Fervor event, bringing new holiday decorations and ugly Christmas sweaters to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Vanguard multiplayer will get festive new modes and a holiday reskin for Shipment, Zombies mode will get decorations, and Warzone's Caldera map will have Christmas tree rewards. Festive Fervor will be live following an update on December 15 at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET for Vanguard, and an update to Warzone Pacific on December 16 at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET.

Festive Fervor Event Challenges

Just like past Call of Duty events, there are holiday challenges to complete for rewards. There are thirteen total items, which includes an epic rarity light machine gun weapon blueprint for completing all six Vanguard or Warzone Pacific challenges.

Vanguard Event For Multiplayer And Zombies

For Vanguard, the Festive Fervor event includes several holiday-themed modes.

Armageddon Mode is a modified version of Call of Duty's Drop Zone mode from other titles. In this limited-time mode, gift wrapped care packages will drop onto the map. At the start of a match, both teams will fight for control of a marked area, where care packages will drop in on a set timer until a specific number of them are collected. At that point, the zone rotates to a new area. Unlike previous iterations of Drop Zone, points are only scored through kills, with bonus points being awarded with kills earned with killstreaks.

In Elf Team Six, players can also earn Killstreaks through seeking and destroying the elite Elf Team Six. Hidden around Vanguard’s multiplayer maps, Elf Team Six members will randomly appear. Players who take down these Elf Team Six members will earn match score and killstreak progress. While it's uncertain how this will play, it sounds very similar to Sledgehammer Games' Leprechaun mode from Call of Duty: World War II, which required players to chase down a speedy leprechaun for points.

In addition to the seasonal modes, Krampus is also coming to Vanguard. This seasonal folk legend is described for multiplayer as "something else in store for the ones who act naughty and don’t play the objective in respawn-enabled game modes, or who camp in Team Deathmatch."

Krampus will be appearing during matches and targeting whoever has the least impressive objective score. The creature will eliminate his target with a finishing move, but Activision's blog does confirm players might be able to kill Krampus before he attacks.

Festive Fervor roadmap

Vanguard's Shipment map is getting a very festive makeover for the Festive Fervor event, which includes a blanket of snow on the ground, Christmas trees, and presents.

Unfortunately, Zombies fans might be disappointed that the event update doesn't include much news for Vanguard's Der Anfang map. The only mention for Zombies is a holiday overhaul to places like the Gunbench and the home base of Stalingrad in Der Anfang.

Warzone

For Warzone, festive Fir Trees will be added to Caldera. Marked on the map with a special tree icon, these temporary landmarks will be placed at specific points of interest across the island.

Any squad that stays within the Fir Tree’s zone for a short period of time will cause several supply boxes to magically appear, including special holiday crates that could contain legendary items for that match, limited-time rewards, or even some coal.

Krampus will also be invading Warzone. Krampus will be found on both Caldera and Rebirth Island, where within minutes of a match starting, he will start hunting players. Unlike Vanguard, Krampus will choose targets at random in Warzone, but Activision does tease that he tends to hunt down those who received coal from the holiday crates. If killed, Krampus will give out a special permanent reward.

In addition to Krampus, players can expect modifiers during their matches like increased chances of legendary supply boxes or half-off Buybacks on each day of Festive Fervor.

Elves will also be spotted on Caldera and Rebirth Island. These elves will likely cause players trouble, as they holler at any player who gets within 10 meters of them. Squads who find and destroy them will receive rewards like a double XP token or a calling card.

Battle Pass Gifts

During the season of giving, Activision is giving players battle pass gifts for those who already own Vanguard or purchase it before December 31. These rewards will be available for use starting on December 16:

10 Battle Pass tier skips for Season 1

A 10% Player, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP boost during Season 1

The 24 Vanguard tiers of Black Ops Cold War's Season 6 battle pass. If players haven’t already earned them last season, anyone who purchases Vanguard will receive these for free.

For those looking to dress the part this holiday season, there will be seasonal cosmetic bundles in the in-game shop for both Vanguard and Warzone.

This seasonal event for Call of Duty arrives as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Call of Duty updates continues as Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.