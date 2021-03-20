Call Of Duty Drops R1 Shadowhunter After Accidental Release, Refunds Being Issued

The R1 Shadowhunter weapon released a few days ago in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, but this was accidental. Now, Activision has removed the weapon from both games and it's issuing refunds to those who grabbed it during this brief period.

Activision shared the news on its official support Twitter page, saying the bundle that included the weapon will be returned to the store at "a later date," along with an associated challenge. Just when this will be isn't clear, so it's possible the weapon went online well before it was supposed to.

An issue with the R1 Shadowhunter weapon appearing earlier than planned in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has been resolved.

Refunds are planned for players who purchased the bundle while it was live in the Store, and the bundle and in-game challenge will return at a later date. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) March 18, 2021

Prior to it being removed, the weapon was available for stealth-minded players. It fired silent crossbow bolts, letting you take out targets without alerting others in the area. This would be especially useful in Warzone, where alerting others to your position is often the difference between life and death. Getting the weapon in Cold War, at least during the initial accidental release, was possible by getting a series of the One Shot, One Kill in 15 games, so players who have been playing for months will likely be able to get it fairly quickly when it comes back.

Plenty of new content did come to the game on purpose recently. A recent update added several different weapon bundles, and an assault rifle that appears to have a dragon spitting out a gun barrel will be live tomorrow, March 21. Zombies continue to spread across Verdansk in Warzone, as well, adding another wrinkle to the game's ever-changing story. It hasn't gotten as goofy as something like Fortnite, but the developers certainly seem committed to keeping the battle royale game fresh.