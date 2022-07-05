Call Of Duty DMZ Is Not A Free-To-Play Title, Report Says

Call of Duty's upcoming DMZ mode is not a free-to-play Warzone offering, and is instead included with Modern Warfare 2, according to a new report.

Unnamed sources in a report from Try Hard Guides express frustration with the lack of clarity and emphasize that expectations should be tempered. One source describes DMZ as “just another mode.” It was also reported that DMZ will launch with Modern Warfare 2 and steadily evolve over time, rather than release with feature-parity with a long-established game like Escape From Tarkov.

Past leaks have suggested that DMZ is an Escape from Tarkov-inspired mode, based around extraction and lasting consequences for death. Exact details of the mode, and its relationship to features in Escape from Tarkov, remain scarce. Leaks have also suggested that it will use the same map as free-to-play Warzone 2, slated to launch at the same time as Modern Warfare 2. These details, combined with the knowledge that Call of Duty will not have any major releases in 2023, led to conclusions that DMZ would act as a free-to-play stopgap between paid releases.

