Call Of Duty Devs Admit Warzone Is Broken, But Still Dedicated To Fixing Things

Sequels to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have been revealed, but Activision has also highlighted its plans to fix the broken state of the current Warzone experience. In a February 11 blog post, Activision addressed some of Warzone's biggest issues since the new Caldera map dropped with Season 1, which include console performance issues, graphical bugs, and invisible skins.

"The number one priority for our developers is quality of life," Activision said. "Making changes that allow Warzone to be more accessible and less frustrating for our community." The publisher then revealed that over 30 improvements would be arriving with the launch of Season 2 on February 14.

Among these updates will be improvements to all forms of movement, which include vehicle handling, parachutes deploying at a lower vertical height, increased player mantle height, and collision fixes for both vehicles and players. The update will also make changes to Warzone's frustrating gas mask animation, which currently interrupts players while they aiming down sights. Players can also expect a change to refilling armor plates, as it will be updated to refill a full plate of armor before filling damaged ones.

Changes to movement in Warzone come alongside plans to squash more bugs and issues, as Activision said Season 2 will address several major issues. These updates will focus on performance and streaming issues, which include Buy Station freezes, voice chat connectivity, and distorted graphics across all platforms. Invisible operator skins have been a real nuisance in Warzone since Season 1, but fixes are also coming to correct these specific operator skins from going invisible at certain distances.

For those still wanting to play 2019's Modern Warfare yet unable to access the game, Activision said a fix is on the way for those unable to play the game. The noted cause for blockages to Modern Warfare's multiplayer were issues tied to Warzone's launcher.

Activision said that the main priority is still providing the community with a positive and fun gameplay experience. "The team's focus is strictly on the Warzone experience we are all playing today, addressing current frustrations, and tackling several important requests from our community."

In an Activision-hosted call with Charlieintel and other press and content creators, Infinity Ward Co-Studio Head Pat Kelly, Activision Game Director Josh Bridge, and Raven Software's Eric Biesmann discussed Warzone's problems, and as Charlieintel described, bluntly admitted to messing stuff up.

The developers also told CharlieIntel that Warzone was originally built solely as an addition to 2019's Modern Warfare, but after its incredible success, they wanted to incorporate it into future titles. This decision caused "significant development challenges," which the developers said left the game feeling "bloated" with all the additional Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. However, they also said that these issues would be addressed throughout the rest of the year.

Hopefully, Warzone will feel a bit smoother when the new content drops for Season 2. This second season of Vanguard-related content is set to bring WWII bomber planes and chemical warfare to Caldera. Attack on Titan is also getting another Call of Duty crossover with an Armored Titan skin.