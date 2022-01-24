Call Of Duty Developers At Raven Software End Strike After More Than A Month

Quality assurance developers at Raven Software have called off their strike as the group launches a campaign to form a union at the Call of Duty studio.

The ABK Workers Alliance social media page announced, "Pending the recognition of our union, the Raven QA strike has ended." The strike began in early December after a number of staffers were let go. A fundraiser on GoFundMe to support the striking workers has raised more than $370,000 USD.

Any unused money from the fundraiser will be put aside into a separate pool for future organizing or strike efforts, ABK Workers Alliance said on Twitter.

On January 21, a group of testers at Call of Duty studio Raven Software began the process of creating a union. The quality assurance developers are working with the Communication Workers of America union to create a guild called Game Workers Alliance. The group is asking Activision Blizzard to voluntarily recognize its union, but as of yet, that has not happened.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific's Season 2 update has been delayed by 12 days, while Activision has acknowledged that the series in general is struggling, though whether or not Raven's worker strike played a role in that is unclear. Despite the ongoing issues, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War were the No. 1 and No. 2 best-selling games of 2021 in the US.

Another factor at play here is that Raven Software, along with every other Activision Blizzard studio and franchise, is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft. Just how Microsoft's proposed buyout of Activision Blizzard might affect unionization efforts and the future of the Call of Duty series remains to be seen. For what it's worth, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said the Call of Duty series will continue to be published on PlayStation, similar to how Microsoft's Minecraft series is released on competing platforms.