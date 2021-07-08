Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Upcoming Zombies Map Mauer Der Toten Gets A Trailer

Call of Duty’s mid-season update for Season 4 is slowly approaching, and Activision released a gameplay trailer for Black Ops Cold War's upcoming Mauer der Toten Zombies map, which will arrive on July 15 with the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Mauer der Toten, which translates to Wall of The Dead, will serve as the third round-based Zombies map for Black Ops Cold War, following Die Maschine and Firebase Z. The map is set in 1985 East Berlin after a zombie invasion devastated the city, and today's trailer shows some gameplay action with rooftop fights and ziplines to navigate parts of the city.

The trailer also shows the fan-favorite Mule Kick perk, which allows players to carry a third weapon, will be making its Cold War debut in Mauer der Toten. We briefly see the new Wonder Weapon in action, and it looks to be some sort of elemental pistol. There's also a robot soldier named Klaus that seems to be an ally of sorts, and it's quite possible that Klaus and the new Wonder Weapon will all be a part of the map's storyline quest. Treyarch announced that Mauer der Toten's questline hunt will begin at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET Thursday, July 15.

Mark your calendars: the #MauerDerToten Main Quest hunt will begin at 10AM PT / 1PM ET Thursday, July 15th! pic.twitter.com/ZEYf6EARte — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) July 8, 2021

Mauer der Toten will continue Cold War's ongoing Dark Aether storyline, and you can currently play through the optional "Operation Excision" questline in Zombies Outbreak mode, which serves as the prologue to Mauer der Toten. Here's our complete guide to completing the Operation Excision quest.

We'll also be updating all the details for Call of Duty's mid-season Reloaded update for Season 4, as new information should be revealed for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone prior to launch.