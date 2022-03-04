Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Year 2 Update Delays WMD Map

Activision recently announced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was getting Year 2 content on March 4, with a new weapon, cosmetic bundle, and the return of WMD. Originally introduced Black Ops 1, Treyarch's WMD map has been remastered for Black Ops Cold War. However, it looks like players will need to wait a bit longer before jumping back into this classic Black Ops 1 map.

Players quickly noticed the WMD map was missing from Black Ops Cold War's Year 2 content release, and now Treyarch has announced the map's arrival has been delayed. "We'll need to delay the release of the WMD map until a future update," the developer said in a tweet. "Thanks for your patience, and stay tuned for more info."

The Vargo 52 Assault Rifle is now available to unlock in MP & Zombies in #BlackOpsColdWar, and also available as a Reactive Mastercraft via Store Bundle.

We’ll need to delay the release of the WMD map until a future update. Thanks for your patience, and stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/SsXCcjo29J — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 4, 2022

Unfortunately, no date is given on when players can expect WMD to arrive, but the game's new weapon is now available to unlock for use in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone. This Year 2 update added the Vargo 52 assault rifle, which players can unlock for free with an in-game challenge. Additionally players can purchase the Ferrofluid cosmetic blueprint of the new assault rifle as part of the store's Tracer Pack: Ferro Fury Reactive Mastercraft bundle.

No details have been announced for future Year 2 updates, but Activision's blog suggests that more content will arrive. Additionally, players have also seen Black Ops 1's Jungle map appear in the game files with WMD prior to Activision's official announcement.