Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone -- Everything New This Week

It's a new week, and that means Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are being updated again with new playlists and store bundles. Activision ran through all the important details in a blog post, and we're rounding up the key takeaways here.

New Playlists

The next Gunfight Tournament kicks off Thursday, July 8, with new in-game rewards available to those who make it through the competitive bracket. Additionally, Blueprint Ammo Gun Game debuts this week with different weapons, special tracer fire, and "dismemberment effects" to spice things up.

The Face Off 6v6 and 12v12 Moshpit modes return this week, too, featuring the new Season 4 maps: Collateral, Amsterdam, and Hijacked. Finally, Rush and Capture the Flag are on the way, but not this week. These are set to release "soon" through Black Ops Cold War's mid-season update.

New Zombies Teasers

Activision said fans looking for the latest information on Black Ops Cold War's Mauer der Toten map should keep an eye on the official Call of Duty social accounts this week. Activision also teased that a trailer for the new map is "just around the corner."

Double XP

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are following up last weekend's double XP event for 4th of July with another one in both games that runs July 9-12. This event is slightly more limited, as it's only for Battle Pass XP, but that's still good news for players looking to advance through the pass and unlock more content.

New Store Bundles

Additional in-game store bundles are coming this week, too, beginning with the Gilded Age V Reactive bundle, which has eight items in all. The centerpiece is a new "Snakeskin" skin for Park, while it also includes the Rough Nugget SMG, the Prospector assault rifle, and the Gold Nugget weapon charm, among other items.

Also coming this week is the Workout Plan bundle, which is all about fitness. Themed around the Operator Portnova, the bundle comes with the Fitness Instructor skin for Portnova, the Hair Dryer weapon charm, and the Fitness Watch. It also includes a finishing move called "Undercarriage."

The third new bundle coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone this week is the Tracer Pack Road Mongrel Mastercraft, which includes the Road Mongrel Mastercraft LMG, the Street Legal SMG, and the Eight Ball weapon charm, among other items.

In other Call of Duty news, this year's game is coming from Sledgehammer Games and is said to be another entry set in World War II with the codename Slipstream.