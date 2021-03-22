Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone -- Everything New This Week

It is a new week and that means Call of Duty's biggest games are getting some new updates. Activision outlined all the major developments for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile in a blog post, and we've broken down all the key details. It includes new weapon blueprints, double XP, a new mode, and more.

Mid-Season Update

Before we get into what's new this week, Activision teased that Treyarch is planning a "mid-season update" for Black Ops Cold War. The first details will be announced this week.

A teaser from Treyarch suggests that this update will touch on Zombies and specifically the next evolution of the Dark Aether.

New Black Ops Cold War Crossbow

The R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, which was accidentally set live recently, is officially going on sale for Black Ops Cold War beginning March 24. Players can unlock the weapon by completing the in-game challenge that requires you to get three One Shot, One Kill medals in 15 different matches using a weapon with no attachments. Alternatively, it can be purchased directly from the in-game store.

Black Ops Cold War Modes

The popular Stockpile, Gun Game, and Face Off modes are staying in rotation this week, alongside the regulars like Team Deathmatch and others. Activision said there will be additional modes in Black Ops Cold War starting next week.

New Store Bundles

Players looking to spend Call of Duty Points this week can pickup the Archaic Range bundle, which includes the medieval-looking Lancehead weapon blueprint. This bundle also comes with the Medieval Archer emblem, the Old Time Sniper sticker, and the Stolen Idol charm. This bundle goes on sale March 24.

Then on March 27, players can pick up the Tracker Pack Rose bundle that includes the Xoxo Love Lost Milano 821 weapon and the Broken Heart AK-47. The bundle also comes with the Drop Dead charm, the Heartbreaker vehicle skin, and the Lonely Valentine emblem.

Double XP

There will be a double XP event--for standard XP, weapon XP, and battle pass XP--that runs March 26-29. This applies to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile's Day of Reckoning update rolls on this week with the new Tank Battle mode. As its name suggests, this limited-time mode challenges players to find vending machines across the map that spit out attachments to acquire a tank. After collecting five tank parts, players can call in an armored tank to use on the battlefield.

Call of Duty Endowment Bundle

The Challenger Pack for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is now available from the in-game store. It comes with two blueprints, including The Stripe marksman rife and The Standard Issue pistol, which are emblazoned with stars and stripes. This bundle also comes with a dog tag weapon charm, a calling card, an emblem, a sticker, and a token for double XP.

Proceeds from this Call of Duty Endowment bundle will go to Activision's charity that helps place military veterans in jobs for their civilian lives. This campaign will end should funding reach $5 million.