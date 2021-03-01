Elden Ring Leaked Video Animal Crossing Mario Update PS Plus March Pokemon Legends Arceus WandaVision Easter Eggs Pokemon Diamond/Pearl Remake

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Adds New Operator This Week

Samantha Maxis is coming to the in-game store this week alongside other bundles and playlist updates.

It's a new week and that means Activision is refreshing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the battle royale game Warzone. Activision ran through all the changes and updates in a blog post, and we're calling out the key takeaways here.

New Operator And Other Store Bundles

The in-game store s welcomes new content this week, the most notable of which is a new Operator. Samantha Maxis will be available to buy starting March 4. She comes with two weapon blueprints as well, the Ultra-rate Z-74u SMG and the Legendary Neutralizer shotgun.

On March 7, the Anime Pilot bundle comes to the in-game store. This include three weapon blueprints, all of which are of the Legendary variety. These include the Fly Boy SMG, the Talon Envy tactical rifle, and the Strafe Run semi-automatic shotgun.

Samantha Maxis
Then on March 9, Activision will bring the Gilded Age III: Pro Pack bundle to the store. It includes two Legendary weapon blueprints--the Carbon Composite and Carbon Steel--along with 2,400 Call of Duty Points.

All of these bundles are available for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Playlists

In Black Ops Cold War, a new playlist called Rapid Fire Moshpit is on the way. This playlist includes Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Black Ops Cold War's smallest maps (Apocalypse, Nuketown '84, Crossroads Strike, Raid, Express, and Garrison).

The rules for each gametype have changed to keep things frenetic. Radar will be constantly sweeping so no one can hide and the Ghost perk is disabled, also so no one can hide. Additionally, Activision has decreased the time between matches to dial up the pace.

Elsewhere, the Gun Game playlist stays in rotation, as does Apocalypse 24/7 so players can try out the newly introduced map that came to Black Ops Cold War in Season 2. The Featured Playlists this week stay the same: Nuketown 24/7 and Face Off.

Free Week Rolls On

Activision's Free Access Week for Black Ops Cold War and the Zombies Outbreak mode is still available, until March 4. This event kicked off on February 25 alongside the start of Season 2.

Warzone

Activision's blog post did not mention any playlist changes or other tweaks for Warzone this week, but should more details become available we'll circle back with all the information.

