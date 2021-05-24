Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Makes Odra Even Tougher To Defeat In Zombies

A new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out now that makes some important changes and fixes to the multiplayer shooter, including making the Odra boss from Zombies Outbreak more difficult to defeat.

The May 24 patch for Black Ops Cold War includes a stability improvement update that stops the game from crashing when you tried to equip a custom mod during a match. Additionally, the patch fixes an issue that made it possible to capture a Hardpoint on the new Standoff map even if you were standing outside of it.

The May 24 patch also fixes a bug that caused Black Ops Cold War to display a black fade when you respawn in one particular situation. Additionally, this update makes the Orda enemy in Zombies Outbreak mode even more challenging to defeat. That's because the amount of damage you can do to Orda with the Chopper Gunn is now reduced. For more, check out GameSpot's guide to defeating Orda in the Zombies Outbreak mode.

You can see the complete May 24 patch notes below, as shared by Treyarch on its website. Looking ahead, the ongoing '80s Action Heroes event adds the Rambo's Gun Game limited-time mode this Thursday, May 27.

In other news, a visual effects artist working on Call of Duty: Warzone says they're able to adjust the sun lensflares on Verdansk '84, but it remains to be seen when or if those changes will be deployed.

Black Ops Cold War May 24 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Stability

Addressed an issue where players would sometimes crash or lose functionality if they attempted to equip a Custom Mod in the Create-a-Class menu during a match.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Standoff Addressed an issue that allowed players to capture the #3 Hardpoint zone outside of the intended boundary.



UI

Addressed an issue that caused a black fade to play on respawn after spectating a teammate.

Addressed an issue where placeholder white boxes would show in place of the Weapon Mastery badges in the "Killed By" feed during Best Play.

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Ray Gun Restored Pack-a-Punched Ray Gun ammo count to 40/160.



UI

Addressed an issue where the Custom Mod menu would sometimes show up blank after Pack-a-Punching a weapon.

Outbreak