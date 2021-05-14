Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Includes Weapon Balance Changes Next Week

Another round of weapon balance changes is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Developer Treyarch Studios said on Twitter that next week's update will contain changes to a variety of weapon classes.

All Black Ops Cold War sniper rifles, assault rifles, LMGs, and pistols are getting tuned in the next update, Treyarch said. The developer didn't elaborate on which are getting nerfed or buffed, but the official patch notes are coming next week alongside the patch with all the details.

Whether or not more weapon balance changes are planned for Call of Duty: Warzone or Call of Duty: Mobile remains to be seen. The three games are not normally updated on the same schedule.

We’ve got a new round of weapon tuning coming in next week’s update with adjustments for all sniper rifles, assault rifles, LMGs, and pistols.

Keep an eye out for patch notes with all the info next week, plus a separate blog soon with details on what’s coming up in Zombies. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) May 13, 2021

Treyarch also said it will have a new blog post coming next week that contains information about "what's coming up" for the popular Zombies mode. Treyarch has been steadily teasing something for Warzone, and it seems we won't have to wait much longer to find out.

The Season 3 mid-season update is expected to land on May 20. The update will also include the '80s Action Hero DLC, which is believed to bring a Sylvester Stallone John Rambo skin to the game alongside a Die Hard/John McClane outfit as well, in addition to other goodies.

As all of this is happening, Sledgehammer Games is working on this year's new premium Call of Duty game, which is believed to be a sequel to the studio's Call of Duty: WWII called Vanguard.