Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Trailer Brings Back The Numbers Broadcast

Activision announced Call of Duty's Season 5 will begin on August 12, and a new cinematic trailer has been released to further showcase Stitch's plans in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone's ongoing storyline.

This new trailer sets the placement for what is likely the next Black Ops Cold War multiplayer map, as the location is revealed as the Echelon NATO Listening Station in Teufelsberg, Germany.

Stitch's plan looks to be complete, and there's definitely a lot more action in today's trailer than the previous teaser clip from last week. This cinematic shows the new female operator teased in today's Season 5 date announcement, as she types in the code needed to start up the broadcast from the listening station.

The broadcast is live. 📡

Nothing stands in the way of Stitch launching the final stages of his plan.

The cinematic also reveals Woods is teamed up with a brand-new male operator in night vision goggles as they proceed to infiltrate the listening station. Unfortunately for Woods, the broadcast starts and activates Stitch's sleeper agents, which include members of his infiltration team. Woods and the new operator barely escape the fight.

It's uncertain how much chaos Stitch is set to cause with his sleeper agents, but we should know more as we get closer to the August 12 launch date. It's very likely the new female working for Stitch and Wood's masked companion will be two of the operators who arrive with this new season.