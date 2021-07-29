Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Teaser Trailer Is Here

Today's Call of Duty’s trailer vaguely teases more of what's to come when Season 5 kicks off for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Treyarch tweeted out a new trailer that could hint to a new map location for Season 5, which should be arriving around August 12.

The teaser clip is narrated by the operator Wraith, who is on a phone call with someone. It's possible she's talking to Stitch or someone working to implement the next stage of his plan. She mentions that "the Verdansk tests are looking good" after the satellites were destroyed. This follows the earlier events of Season 4 which saw the destruction of satellites that crash landed all around Verdansk, and critical data that was stolen from Yamantau.

“This is Wraith... the Verdansk tests are looking good."

After the destruction of the Jumpseat satellite constellation, critical data stolen from Yamantau is passed to an Operator with the unique skills to execute Stitch's endgame.

The countdown to Season Five begins. pic.twitter.com/BL7dtwdTCI — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) July 29, 2021

All season we've waited to see what Stitch's plans would entail now that the satellites are down, but it looks like we'll have to wait until Season 5's launch to see what he's cooking up. Speculation from the previous Season 4 teasers point to Stitch trying to restart the Numbers program, the brainwashing narrative from the first Black Ops game's storyline, as he previously mentioned he needed the satellites down so he can broadcast the numbers to activate his test subjects. There's likely a small army of sleeper agents still waiting to be activated in Verdansk.

While nothing is confirmed, this could give us some indication of an upcoming DLC map location to launch with Season 5. Wraith mentions to the caller that they better pack warm because they're going to Teufelsberg, which is a snowy forest location in Berlin Germany. During the Cold War, this location served as an American listening station in West Berlin to intercept Soviet radio communications.

A new Call of Duty season typically brings a new battle pass, more maps, modes, operators, and unlockable weapons, and this narrative could possibly tie in to some in-game reveal event for the upcoming Call of Duty 2021. We'll be updating all the details for Call of Duty's Season 5 as new information emerges.