Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Bug Fixes Are Coming For Zombies Outbreak Mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's big Season 2 update is finally here, but the launch didn't go precisely to plan. Developer Treyarch has acknowledged a few stability issues in the new Outbreak mode for Zombies and has pledged to fix them in the future.

Treyarch says it's aware of stability problems related to Objectives, Hellhounds, and Plaguehounds--fixes are coming soon, the studio said. The developer also mentioned that it is looking into problems for the Retrieve Objective and Trials Machine. The studio did not provide an ETA for when fixes might be available, but it told fans to "hang tight!"

Additionally, Treyarch says it is tracking an issue related to splash damage from Ray Guns that can destroy armor. This is not a feature--it's a bug. "We're on it," Treyarch said.

We hope everyone’s enjoying Outbreak so far!

We’ve identified some stability issues related to Objectives, Hellhounds, and Plaguehounds, and have fixes coming online for these soon. We’re also investigating issues with the Retrieve Objective and Trials Machine. Hang tight! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 25, 2021

And if you're noticing the splash damage from your Ray Gun destroying your Armor, you guessed it: also a bug. We're on it. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 25, 2021

The big Season 2 update for Black Ops Cold War brings a lot more than the new Outbreak mode for Zombies. There are new multiplayer maps and modes, more Operators, and a new Battle Pass with 100 tiers of items to work through.

