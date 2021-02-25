Halo TV Show Anthem 2.0 Reboot Canceled Cyberpunk Update Delayed Spider-Man: No Way Home Loki Release Date PS5 State Of Play This Thursday

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Bug Fixes Are Coming For Zombies Outbreak Mode

The large-scale Zombies mode ran into some issues, but Treyarch is on the case.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's big Season 2 update is finally here, but the launch didn't go precisely to plan. Developer Treyarch has acknowledged a few stability issues in the new Outbreak mode for Zombies and has pledged to fix them in the future.

Treyarch says it's aware of stability problems related to Objectives, Hellhounds, and Plaguehounds--fixes are coming soon, the studio said. The developer also mentioned that it is looking into problems for the Retrieve Objective and Trials Machine. The studio did not provide an ETA for when fixes might be available, but it told fans to "hang tight!"

Additionally, Treyarch says it is tracking an issue related to splash damage from Ray Guns that can destroy armor. This is not a feature--it's a bug. "We're on it," Treyarch said.

The big Season 2 update for Black Ops Cold War brings a lot more than the new Outbreak mode for Zombies. There are new multiplayer maps and modes, more Operators, and a new Battle Pass with 100 tiers of items to work through.

For more on Outbreak and Zombies specifically, check out GameSpot's new interview with the developers from Treyarch who answered our burning questions.

Now Playing: Early Outbreak Mode Gameplay In Black Ops Cold War Season 2

