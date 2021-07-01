Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes Come With NukeJacked 24/7 Playlist

Treyarch has just revealed the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch notes. In addition to a bunch of tweaks and changes, the update is headlined by NukeJacked 24/7, which features 6v6 modes on the small maps Nuketown '84 and Hijacked.

As with all Call of Duty small-map playlists, NukeJacked 24/7 will likely immediately become one of the most popular playlists as players swarm looking to rack up huge kill numbers and quickly gain XP. On the other end of the spectrum, Treyarch has also launched Collateral Combined Arms 24/7, a playlist that exclusively features the 12v12 map Collateral that has land and air vehicles to use.

There are a few new playlists for those who prefer more conventional Call of Duty, too. Throwback Moshpit includes an array of game modes on a bunch of remade maps like Nuketown '84, Hijacked, Raid, Express, and Standoff; Face Off 6v6 and 12v12 Moshpit are also coming back. Finally, Gunfight Blueprints returns as well for fans of the 2v2 mode.

Finally, to mark the Fourth of July weekend, Treyarch is launching a double XP event. From July 2 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM BST to July 6 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM ET, you can snag double XP and double weapon XP in multiplayer.

Treyarch has also implemented some bug fixes and tweaks across the game, improving stability in Zombies and Dead Ops Arcade. You can see the full list of changes below.

Call of Duty July 1, 2021 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Operators

(June 28) Restored the “Skyhook” Operator Skin for Park in the PlayStation Combat Pack after addressing a related stability issue.

MULTIPLAYER

Featured Playlists

NukeJacked 24/7 [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Collateral 24/7 (Combined Arms) [NEW]

Throwback Moshpit [NEW] (Now includes Hijacked; also available in Hardcore)

(Now includes Hijacked; also available in Hardcore) Gunfight Blueprints

Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Party Games

12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Multi-Team: Elimination

Multi-Team Moshpit

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Nail Gun Addressed an issue that prevented aim assist from working as expected on the Pack-a-Punched version of the Nail Gun. (June 25) Topography weapon camo challenges now properly for the Nail Gun.



Stability

(June 25) Fixed a stability issue related to the Hellhound and Plaguehound enemy tracking.

(June 25) Addressed an issue where the scoreboard would not appear after Exfil, Game Over, or ending the game. This also addressed a rare issue where the player could fall out of the helicopter after an Exfil.

Outbreak

(June 25) New Zombies tracks unlocked by the "Unknown Signal" World Event now appear in the Music Player.

Dead Ops Arcade

(June 25) Addressed an issue where treasure would spawn less than normal from chests and in the world.

Featured Playlists