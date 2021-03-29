Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mid-Season Update Pre-Loading Details Revealed

PlayStation 4 users will be able to pre-load the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War mid-season update, which is another big patch for the military shooter. According to CharlieIntel, the mid-season update weighs in at around 7 GB.

The site reported that players can install the 7 GB update, starting at 9 PM PT on March 29 (12 AM ET on March 30). For some reason, pre-loading is only available on PS4, it seems.

A new patch update for Black Ops Cold War, version 1.14, for PlayStation 4 is starting to become available for pre-loading.

The mid-season update is a big one, as evidenced by the file size and what we've heard about it so far. Developer Treyarch has already announced that the update will include new maps, including the Golova map with the new 40-player Hardpoint mode, along with a new map called Mansion that's set in Cuba. Various weapon tuning changes are coming as well.

It's expected there will be some updates and changes for the battle royale game Warzone as well, along with the fan-favorite Zombies mode, but we're still waiting to learn more.

In other Call of Duty news, it was recently reported that 2021's game is called Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it's once again set in World War II.